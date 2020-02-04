Union Budget
Union Budget
Makeup Artist Becomes Internet Sensation After Creating Optical Illusion Onto Her Face

Rest of the World News

A 26-year-old artist from Seoul has earned lakhs followers on various social media platforms after her incredible mind-bending painting took internet by storm.

Makeup artist

A 26-year-old artist from Seoul, South Korea, has earned lakhs of followers on various social media platforms after her incredible mind-bending painting took the internet by storm. Dain Yoon, the artist, created the optical illusion onto her face without using Photoshop. While speaking to an international media outlet, Yoon said that she created the pieces by using watercolours on her face and hands, and further added that she can spend between three to 12 hours completing a painting. 

'Speechless paintings'

In one of her recent painting, the artist blended herself into an Apple MacBook as well. Her other work also shows Yoon blending into the sky, painting faces on a friend's body and recreating multiple eyes on her own face and arm. Her work has left many internet users 'impressed' and 'speechless' as well. 

While speaking to an international media outlet, Yoon said that she has always enjoyed painting since she was very young. She also attended the Yewon Arts secondary and Seoul Arts high school after which she studied scenography. She further explained that she began painting on the bodies of several models and a year later she decided to draw on her own face because she believes that face is the most strong and sensitive part of the body where she can deliver the delicate emotions. 

Yoon further explained that her paintings were able to become popular because they catch the eyes of people within the thousands of images. She also said that she always try to do new things, and never remain stagnant. She believes that her perspective of art has also grown and led her to do things on a bigger scale and different types of mediums as well. 

