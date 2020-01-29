Optical Illusion Of Two Similar Blocks Baffles Internet, Users Divided

Kate Garraway, 52-year-old Good Morning Britain presenter has baffled the internet over an optical illusion image that she shared with her followers on Instagram. The image consists of two similar blocks stacked one over the other that has split the internet debating whether they are a similar colour or not.

Light plays an important role in colours

Kate wrote in a post that both the blocks are grey in colour and one has to use their finger to camouflage the middle line to be able to see that. Light plays an important role in colours, she added. That narrative did not suit the Instagram community that argued that the blocks seemed sufficiently varying in the shade, the one placed above being a darker shade than the lower block that looked like a shade lighter.

Netizens are flustered over the shade of blocks

"This caused a right stir in our house tonight...", explained Kate to her 588,000 followers on Instagram who were left flabbergasted at the tricky illusion of light. The post made rounds on the social media leaving the netizens flustered as they opined that the difference of the shade was humungous. Some argued that it was perhaps the light that played a major difference and the rest of the users who couldn’t possibly make out the difference needed to look thoroughly beyond the light spectrum.

Both blocks are grey in color, cover the middle line with your finger and see 😏..... sorcery 😲 pic.twitter.com/lNucNpzf30 — Owen (@TheOwenMyers) January 26, 2020

Tonality, without shaded highlight its very obvious, #DontTrustYourEyes — AVToiBhoy68 (@av_toi) January 27, 2020

However, the debate continued unabated. According to reports, the picture shared by the British newscaster is named Cornsweet Phantasm and was first documented by the psychologist Tom Cornsweet who discovered that people understand colour and shade of 3D photographs relying on the place shadows fall and the way the objects are lit. The light falling on the objects tricks our brain into seeing a block lighter than the other creating an optical phantasm.

