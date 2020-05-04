John Krasinski Surprises Graduates With Oprah And Malala As Speakers On His Show; Watch

Many college students from around the world won't get to attend a formal graduation ceremony because of the Coronavirus outbreak. But a few lucky grads got something even better. On May 3, 2020, John Krasinski took to his YouTube channel to release the sixth episode of his series Some Good News. The actor started off by sharing some heartwarming updates from around the world and later also threw an online party a few graduates. He also invited a few famous faces to share words of wisdom.

In the video, Kohn Karsinski, popularly known as Jim from The Office, can be heard telling netizens that the graduation ceremony all around the world has been cancelled and to which, John managed to host a small graduation ceremony. He also went on to call a few commencement speakers such as Steven Spielberg, Jon Stewart, Oprah, and Malala Yousafzai to share a piece of advice. The graduates in the video are thrilled to see the speakers and were even able to interact with them. Check out the video here.

The speakers went on to answer several questions that were asked by the graduates. They also went on to share some of the struggles they have faced in their journey. The students in the video were amazed and were overjoyed seeing these speakers, interacting and sharing a piece of advice.

One of the graduates asked Oprah about the times when things didn't go the way she wanted. To which, Oprah replied saying that there were several times when things didn’t go her way. She also said that she believed that failure is an opportunity to move in a different direction. She also added that things get better because one learns from their past lessons. Watch the full video here.

