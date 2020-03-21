Coronavirus: Maldives Foreign Minister Pledge USD 2,00,000 For COVID-19 Response Fund

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid has welcomed PM Narendra Modi’s initiative to create a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund and his pledge of USD 10 million. The government of Maldives also joined the initiative and pledged USD 2,00,000 to address issues emanating from COVID-19.

After the Government of India decided to assist the Maldives to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic as a humanitarian gesture, a team of Indian Army medical personnel including six doctors and eight paramedics was deployed in the Maldives from March 13. Indian Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said on Monday stated that the team will also set up a viral testing lab.

We welcome PM @narendramodi’s initiative to create an COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund and its pledge of USD 10million. Government of Maldives joins the initiative and pledge USD 200,000 to address issues emanating from COVID-19. — Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) March 20, 2020

Taking on #CoronavirusPandemic together 🇲🇻 🇮🇳



As a humanitarian gesture, India will:



a. send a large composite #Covid_19 ‘medical relief team’ tomorrow to assist Maldives health authorities



b. gift essential medicines to the GoM despite temporary export ban @MoFAmv @MoDmv pic.twitter.com/XJZ49G2gQQ — India in Maldives (@HCIMaldives) March 12, 2020

‘True friend in need’

The Maldives had earlier requested the Indian government to supply protective gear and masks. The Maldives also participated in the SAARC video conference on ways to combat COVID-19 spread. Earlier on March 13, the Government of India in a humanitarian gesture had decided to assist the Maldives to deal with the virus situation which has been declared by the World Health Organisation as a pandemic.

The information was also shared by the official Twitter handle of India in the Maldives where they informed about India sending 'a large composite of a medical relief team. The Maldives has reported 13 positive Coronavirus cases to date.

The Maldives called India a ‘true friend in need’ after New Delhi announced to assist the island nation with essential medicines and medical relief team in the wake of coronavirus. Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid took to Twitter to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for continued assistance.

