Amidst crowds of women protesting against the university ban in Afghanistan, a silent uprising unfolded on live television, when a male professor from Kabul University shredded his educational degrees. A snippet of the incident has gone viral on social media. Shared on Twitter, the video features the educator tearing his diplomas and justifying the move by stating that the documents are of no use in a country that does not recognize the importance of providing education to women.

The clip, which has garnered more than 463,000 views and over 300 comments, was shared by Shabnam Nasimi, a former policy advisor to Minister for Afghan Resettlement & Minister for Refugees. “Astonishing scenes as a Kabul university professor destroys his diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan,” Nasimi captioned the post while quoting what the professor said during the live broadcast.

“From today I don’t need these diplomas anymore because this country has no place for an education. If my sister & my mother can’t study, then I DON’T accept this education,” the professor stated. Reacting to the moving clip, one Twitter user wrote, “Such a courageous man! Powerful and beyond heartbreaking! I hope he and his family will remain safe being so openly defiant against the despicable Taliban… His utter despair is palpable.” Another user added, “They need more men to speak out!!”

What is happening in Afghanistan?

The professor’s defiant act comes at a time when Afghan women participate in domestic protests for the first time since the Taliban took power last year. After the Taliban announced a ban on female students attending universities, the streets of Afghanistan were flooded by enraged protesters, but also furious officials who resorted to violent means such as water cannons to suppress the demonstrations.

Last week, the Taliban took five women and three journalists under arrest for allegedly taking part in a protest in Kabul, BBC reported. The bans, which were effective immediately, also apply to women working in NGOs and restrict women from entering public places such as parks and gyms.