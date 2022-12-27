Afghan Woman Burns Taliban Leader's Effigy To Protest Ban On University Education

An Afghan woman burned a Taliban leader's effigy on Monday in protest against the Islamic group's recent ban on university education of women in the country. Taliban's Higher Education Minister Neda Mohammad Nadeem announced a blanket ban on women's university education in Afghanistan on December 20.

Nearly a hundred Afghan women took to the streets in protest against the ban on women's higher education last week. A protest was organised in the western city of Herat, where nearly two dozen women led a demonstration to the provincial governor's office. The women chanted, "Education is our right" as security forces fired water cannons at them.

Later last week, Taliban also decided to disallow women from working in non-governmental organisations (NGOs). The move has led to three global NGOs, including Save The Children, CARE and Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre stop aid in Afghanistan. The NGOs said they will not be able to assist Afghan children, women and men without women in their workforces.

"Beyond the impact on the delivery of lifesaving assistance, this will affect thousands of jobs in the midst of an enormous economic crisis," Khaama Press quoted the leaders of NCR, CARE, and Save the Children as saying.

"Whilst we gain clarity on this announcement, we are suspending our programs, demanding that men and women can equally continue our lifesaving assistance in Afghanistan."

Fake Promises

When Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, they said they would not clamp down on women's rights as previous Taliban regimes had done. However, since taking control, the Islamic group has imposed its strict interpretation of Sharia law.

Women have been expelled from middle and high schools and excluded from a majority of professions. Women in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan are required to cover themselves head-to-toe in public and are not allowed entry in parks and gyms.

Meanwhile, numerous Afghan refugees staged protests against the restriction on women's higher education in Pakistan's Quetta and demanded that campuses be opened to women immediately.

Taliban faces global condemnation

Taliban's diktat on women's education has seen widespread condemnation from many parts of the world, including a number of Muslim-majority nations such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar.

The Saudi Arabian foreign ministry said Taliban's decision was "astonishing in all Islamic countries". Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the ban was "neither Islamic nor humane".

The United States and major industrial nations part of the G-7 have said there will be consequences for Taliban's ban on women's higher education.