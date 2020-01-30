Male 'Superb Bird Of Paradise' Does Incredible Mating Dance, Leaves Internet Awestruck

IFS officer Susanta Nanda recently posted a video on his Twitter account of the rare species of birds, superb bird of paradise dancing in an interesting rhythm flaunting its beautiful wings and swirling its colourful tail in what the officer termed as a mating dance pattern.

The video has left the internet praising the might of the glorious bird and its ravishing beauty. The 17 sends video portrays the bird unfurling his black wings showcasing his attractive feathers grooving and strutting in an attempt to charm a female from its community.

Passion stimulates..

Love intoxicates💗

Superb bird of Paradise has an unusual low population of females. This explains one of the most elaborate courtship display in the avian world. pic.twitter.com/3WXsS6koXx — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 30, 2020

The Bird is known for its bouncy “smiley face” dance routine

According to the reports, these birds are endemic to New Guinea and are found only in the island’s far-western Vogelkop, region. Researchers renamed the bird as the superb bird of paradise owing to its bouncy “smiley face” dance routine. The male bird’s raised cape that can be seen in the video creates a completely different appearance from the females. The male’s crescent-shaped head with pointed tips is unique compared to female’s oval shape widespread. The way the bird of paradise male dances for the female is also known as distinctive, as his steps being smooth instead of bouncy according to sources.

It’s the male bird’s delightful dance that has impressed the audience online and they can’t quite get enough of his meticulous dance. Users expressed awe at the dancing skills of the bird and suggested that humans had a lot to learn from him. Some said that they haven’t seen a chirpy bird dancing in that fashion before and called it the dance of love. Users also thanked the officer for brightening their day with such an eye-soothing video of a happy bird.

Sir its very wonderful, during intoxication what male bird do? Or its happen only temporary!! Thank u sir for sharing, it's a great example 4 learning n understanding — Chiragkumar Patel🇮🇳 (@iamyourschirag) January 30, 2020

Wow.... Never seen before. — Sarthak Mohanty (@post2sarthak) January 30, 2020

This is really awesome.. thanks for sharing — pawan sharma (@pawan0369) January 30, 2020

this male bird need to clean his place afterthat only the this fenale bird gives him chance to atteract her.If i am not wrong this bird belongs from rain forest? — Bhumika Rai (@YalkaRai) January 30, 2020

