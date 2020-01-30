The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Birds Of Prey' Review: Margot Robbie Starrer Receives Heaps Of Praise

Hollywood News

'Birds of Prey' starring Margot Robbie in a DCEU adventure has opened to a plethora of positive reviews by viewers from premiere screenings. Read below for more

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
birds of prey

DC extended universe's next outing Birds of Prey is all set to release on February 7, 2020. The film will feature Harley Quinn's character portrayed by Margot Robbie forming a team of superheroes like Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya.

Birds of Prey also has an R-rating which allows it to have gruesome action scenes and profanity. Now, with the social media embargo lifted for the film, early reviews by people who attended the premiere have started pouring in. With a wave of early positive reviews, it looks like Birds of Prey is on the cards to be a successful outing for DC, Margot Robbie and Warner Bros. Check out the reviews below - 

Birds of Prey early reviews - 

Also read: Birds of Prey official soundtrack draws flock of female artists: See full list here

Also read: 'Birds of Prey' Box-Office prediction: $50 million will be earned in the first week

Also read: 'Birds of Prey' new clip shows Black Canary & Renee Montoya teaming up | WATCH

Also read: 'Birds of Prey' and 'Joker' are very different, Margot Robbie explains; here's why

Also read: 'Birds of Prey' trailer finally reveals a comic-accurate look of 'Black Mask'

Photo Courtesy - Birds of Prey Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE: IMAM HIGH RADICALISED
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ON BJP'S CLAIMS
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
TEJ PRATAP YADAV INVITES KISHOR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA