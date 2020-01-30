'Birds Of Prey' Review: Margot Robbie Starrer Receives Heaps Of Praise

DC extended universe's next outing Birds of Prey is all set to release on February 7, 2020. The film will feature Harley Quinn's character portrayed by Margot Robbie forming a team of superheroes like Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya.

Birds of Prey also has an R-rating which allows it to have gruesome action scenes and profanity. Now, with the social media embargo lifted for the film, early reviews by people who attended the premiere have started pouring in. With a wave of early positive reviews, it looks like Birds of Prey is on the cards to be a successful outing for DC, Margot Robbie and Warner Bros. Check out the reviews below -

Birds of Prey early reviews -

#BirdsofPrey is an absolute blast & undeniably fun live wire jolt of adrenaline. Delightfully devilish & deliriously wicked,this irreverent, rule-breaking riot delivers a contact high. Cathy Yan is a genius. Robbie, Smollett, Winstead, Perez & Basco are perfection. @birdsofpreywb pic.twitter.com/D72F2D1apY — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 29, 2020

Also read: Birds of Prey official soundtrack draws flock of female artists: See full list here

#BirdsofPrey stands very high in the DCEU. This follows a modern take on Harley Quinn, breaking 4th wall etc., but the jokes never get old and Director Cathy Yan successfully balances comedy, drama & killer action. The cast own their roles with style and leave you wanting more. pic.twitter.com/K90mCv3SEH — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 29, 2020

Also read: 'Birds of Prey' Box-Office prediction: $50 million will be earned in the first week

So #BirdsofPrey was an absolute blast. Harley feels exactly like the human Looney Toon she ought to be, Black Mask is a scene stealer; Dinah, Helena, Cass, and Renee all rule. This was everything I want from DC movies and then some. — Meg Downey (@rustypolished) January 29, 2020

Also read: 'Birds of Prey' new clip shows Black Canary & Renee Montoya teaming up | WATCH

#BirdsofPrey is one word: FUN! A frenetic hyper stylized Harley Quinn comic book come to life (it’s her movie). It’s DC’s Deadpool w/ a dash of Tarantino. COULD NOT get enough of McGregor’s Black Mask; hysterical, eccentric, & deliciously pathetic. A rockin’ kick ass good time! pic.twitter.com/QZ4t95sa7M — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) January 29, 2020

Also read: 'Birds of Prey' and 'Joker' are very different, Margot Robbie explains; here's why

#BirdsOfPrey has terrific action, humor & some of the more memorable characters we’ve seen in a DC movie, but the biggest highlight is Margot Robbie. She is fantabulous as Harley, while also proving that sometimes our most valued relationships are the ones we have w/ good food pic.twitter.com/EDQ3sr5JtL — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 29, 2020

Also read: 'Birds of Prey' trailer finally reveals a comic-accurate look of 'Black Mask'

Really enjoyed #BirdsofPrey! The action reminded me a lot of John Wick. The chemistry amongst the cast was great and I would love to see more #BlackCanary & #Huntress in the future. pic.twitter.com/9ySVvh1yyz — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) January 29, 2020

Photo Courtesy - Birds of Prey Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.