Birds Of Prey Official Soundtrack Draws Flock Of Female Artists: See Full List Here

Hollywood News

Birds of Prey album to have 15 songs in total. Currently, three songs are out and the fourth is set to arrive soon. Find the full list and fan reactions below:

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Birds of Prey

Birds of Prey: The Album is the upcoming soundtrack album from the film Birds of Prey. There are around 15 songs by various artists. Three singles from the album are out till now, and the fourth, Sway with Me will release on January 31, 2020, with the full album dropping on February 7, 2020.

Also Read | Birds Of Prey Trailer Starring Margot Robbie Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans

Birds of Prey: The Album

Diamonds

The first single to be out from the album is Diamonds. It is by Megan Thee Stallion and Normani. It samples Marilyn Monroe’s Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend, being the first to do so.

Also Read | 'Birds Of Prey' Trailer 2 Shows More Fun And Action; Check It Out Here

Joke’s On You

Joke’s On You is the second single from Birds Of Prey Album. It is by singer and songwriter Charlotte Lawrence. A lyrical video was released on January 17, 2020, on YouTube.

Also Read | 'Birds Of Prey' Box-Office Prediction: $50 Million Will Be Earned In The First Week

Boss B*tch

The latest and third single from the album is Boss B*tch. The track is by Doja Cat and received positive responses from many. The official music video is directed by Jack Begert.

Also Read | 'Birds Of Prey' And 'Joker' Are Very Different, Margot Robbie Explains; Here's Why

Other songs in the album

Title Artist

So Thick

 

Whipped Cream featuring Baby Goth

 

Sway with Me

Saweetie and Galxara

 

Smile

Maisie Peters

 

Lonely Gun

Cyn

 

Experiment on Me

Halsey

 

Danger

Jucee Froot

 

Bad Memory

K. Flay

 

Feeling Good

Sofi Tukker

 

Invisible Chains

Lauren Jauregui

 

It's a Man's Man's Man's World

Jurnee Smollett-Bell (as Black Canary)

 

I'm Gonna Love You Just a Little More Baby

Summer Walker

 

Hit Me with Your Best Shot

 

Adona

 

Birds of Prey and The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is an upcoming DC superhero film and is a spin-off of Suicide Squad (2016). It stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, and Ella Jay Basco along with Ewan McGregor and others. Directed by Cathy Yan, Birds Of Prey is scheduled to release on February 7, 2020.

 

 

Published:
