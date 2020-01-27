Birds Of Prey Official Soundtrack Draws Flock Of Female Artists: See Full List Here

Birds of Prey: The Album is the upcoming soundtrack album from the film Birds of Prey. There are around 15 songs by various artists. Three singles from the album are out till now, and the fourth, Sway with Me will release on January 31, 2020, with the full album dropping on February 7, 2020.

Birds of Prey: The Album

Diamonds

The first single to be out from the album is Diamonds. It is by Megan Thee Stallion and Normani. It samples Marilyn Monroe’s Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend, being the first to do so.

yall already know imma have this on repeat!!! my girls slayed as expected the way they went awffff WHEW #Diamonds #BirdsOfPrey pic.twitter.com/Pib8O1tFiV — freedom lmj ☀︎ (@NormaniSupreme_) January 10, 2020

Joke’s On You

Joke’s On You is the second single from Birds Of Prey Album. It is by singer and songwriter Charlotte Lawrence. A lyrical video was released on January 17, 2020, on YouTube.

#JokesOnYou is far and away my favourite song from #BirdsOfPrey. — 卡倫·桑德森 「恭喜發財」🐀🎉 (@CalumSanderson) January 23, 2020

Boss B*tch

The latest and third single from the album is Boss B*tch. The track is by Doja Cat and received positive responses from many. The official music video is directed by Jack Begert.

I don’t think you understand I’m OBSESSED!!!! The camera moves, the looks... this is in different areas!!! #BossBitch pic.twitter.com/KnAIDaLX18 — Chase (@ChaseStein_) January 23, 2020

Other songs in the album

Title Artist So Thick Whipped Cream featuring Baby Goth Sway with Me Saweetie and Galxara Smile Maisie Peters Lonely Gun Cyn Experiment on Me Halsey Danger Jucee Froot Bad Memory K. Flay Feeling Good Sofi Tukker Invisible Chains Lauren Jauregui It's a Man's Man's Man's World Jurnee Smollett-Bell (as Black Canary) I'm Gonna Love You Just a Little More Baby Summer Walker Hit Me with Your Best Shot Adona

Birds of Prey and The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is an upcoming DC superhero film and is a spin-off of Suicide Squad (2016). It stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, and Ella Jay Basco along with Ewan McGregor and others. Directed by Cathy Yan, Birds Of Prey is scheduled to release on February 7, 2020.

