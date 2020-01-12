Boyfriend Accidentally Orders 100 Personalised Calendars, Decides To Sell It For Charity

A boyfriend accidentally ordered 100 copies of a cheeky calendar he wanted to gift his girlfriend during the festive season. What is more hilarious in the story is that the calendar features personalised pictures of himself that matched each month of the year. The man named Dean Spencer, who is a sales manager intended to surprise his girlfriend with a customised calendar containing his naked pictures but he accidentally ordered 100 pieces of it.

Selling calendars for charity

Dean is now trying to correct his mistake by selling a few of them to raise money for a charity. Dean has set up a fundraising page and hopes to turn his mishap into an opportunity to help prostate cancer patients. Dean while talking to the media said that the calendar was supposed to be a surprise for his girlfriend but now he is selling it because he accidentally ordered 100 pieces of it. Dean said that he took off his clothes and got some photoshop on to create the calendar.

According to international media reports, Dean got panicked after he opened the box and saw about 100 pieces. He started checking his bank balance and quickly took to his twitter handle to ask the company what he should do about the extra pieces of the calendar. The company reportedly suggested him to sell the spare pieces. But it turned out that not many people were interested in calendars with naked pictures of some random guy. After giving it a thought he finally decided to sell them for a cause.

The parcel of 100 calendars cost him around £80 which is about Rs 7,400. Dean is selling the calendar at £8 a piece on the fundraising page he started after this mishap. Dean's girlfriend Jamie Wilkes said that she actually was happy by looking at the efforts he put on the calendar. "I'm just glad I didn't open it in front of my parents," Jamie added. Jamie was wickedly happy about the fact that he ended up buying 100 pieces of it.

