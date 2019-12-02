Advent Calendars' 'Bounty' Disappoints Buyers; 'Christmas Cancelled' Say Some

As Christmas is around the corner, netizens have been opening their celebrations advent calendars. However, many internet users were disappointed after they found Bounty chocolates inside for two consecutive days. The upset netizens have taken the internet by storm and claim that Celebrations has 'ruined Christmas' for them. One disheartened Twitter user also wrote, “This advent calendar could not have started any worse!! Who is the troll at Celebrations starting the month with TWO BOUNTYS????"

Days 1 & 2 of my Celebrations advent calendar were both Bountys. BOUNTYS! 😩🤢 If that’s not an accurate representation of 2019, I don’t know what is. pic.twitter.com/3uNGyr0rtR — Barney Leigh (@barneyleigh) December 2, 2019

Celebrations was quick to come back with a witty reply. The company had truly taken the opportunity to troll people who were trying to get in touch. The official account of Celebrations posted two tweets trolling the netizens. A Twitter user commented, “Just a heads up, anyone who has a Celebrations advent calendar and was disheartened that day 1 was a bounty, well guess what... I got peckish and went to eat day 2 a few hours early and that's a bounty too, the whole calendar is going in the bin Christmas is CANCELLED,” to which Celebrations replied: "All aboard the Bounty train!"

Name a more iconic duo. We’ll wait... pic.twitter.com/Tyn5GZHmFO — Celebrations (@UKCelebrations) December 2, 2019

Who else is feeling the Bounty love today?! #December1st pic.twitter.com/1x74crLQAh — Celebrations (@UKCelebrations) December 1, 2019

Netizens reactions

Got myself a Celebrations advent calendar because i thought i was smart but apparently not as THE FIRST TWO DOORS WERE BOUNTY AND YES I KNEW THERE WOULD BE BOUNTY IN THERE BUT SERIOUSLY!!! DAY ONE AND TWO! — MMME (@matthewellis98) December 2, 2019

This advent calendar could not have started any worse!! Who is the troll at Celebrations starting the month with TWO BOUNTY’S???? pic.twitter.com/a3Hgz1O3zk — Natalie Kempston (@natkempston) December 2, 2019

Celebrations advent calender is a joke bounty 2 days in a row 🤢 — Callam Sainty (@callamsainty1) December 2, 2019

