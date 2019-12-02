The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Advent Calendars' 'Bounty' Disappoints Buyers; 'Christmas Cancelled' Say Some

Rest of the World News

As Christmas is around the corner, netizens have been opening their celebrations advent calendars. However, many internet users were disappointed

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Advent Calendars

As Christmas is around the corner, netizens have been opening their celebrations advent calendars. However, many internet users were disappointed after they found Bounty chocolates inside for two consecutive days. The upset netizens have taken the internet by storm and claim that Celebrations has 'ruined Christmas' for them. One disheartened Twitter user also wrote, “This advent calendar could not have started any worse!! Who is the troll at Celebrations starting the month with TWO BOUNTYS????" 

READ: US First Lady Melania Trump Reveals Theme Of Christmas 2019 At The White House

Celebrations was quick to come back with a witty reply. The company had truly taken the opportunity to troll people who were trying to get in touch. The official account of Celebrations posted two tweets trolling the netizens. A Twitter user commented, “Just a heads up, anyone who has a Celebrations advent calendar and was disheartened that day 1 was a bounty, well guess what... I got peckish and went to eat day 2 a few hours early and that's a bounty too, the whole calendar is going in the bin Christmas is CANCELLED,” to which Celebrations replied: "All aboard the Bounty train!" 

READ: Amazon Takes Down Christmas Ornaments Displaying Auschwitz Camps

Netizens reactions

READ: Christmas 2019 | Types Of 3D Cakes To Prepare For Christmas Eve

READ: Christmas Travel Gift Ideas For A Globetrotter On Your Friend-list

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG