Tesco Customer Finds Unexpected Suprise On His Chocolate Santa

Man finds a male-genitalia shaped addition on his 1 Euro hollowed-out chocolate Santa. The customer who bought the chocolate Santa from Tesco found the situation absolutely comical and was himself in hysterics. He has reached out to Tesco about the surprise addition on his chocolate.

Chocolate Santa with a twist

According to local media outlets, Jason Greaves, 28 discovered the unforeseen addition to his chocolate Santa on the bottom half of the chocolate. According to Jason, he merely bought the chocolate on a whim as it was right next to the cashier and he wanted to have something sweet. After getting home and discovering the strange phallic shape on his chocolate he called over his partner and both of them took a picture of it in the middle of cracking up about it.

Read: Apple Black Friday 2019: Check Out The Best Deals Available On The Latest Apple Products

Read: Santa Barbara International Film Festival Honours Director Martin Scorsese

Jason has said that he left the chocolate uneaten and contacted Tesco in case the chocolate he got was from a bad batch. He then added that the placement of the unusual addition to Santa was just so perfect that it's hard to believe that the addition was a mistake of some kind.

Jaso while finding the situation funny he said that it would be a totally different story if it was a kid who had ended up buying the chocolate. A spokesperson from Tesco in reply to Jasons said that if he wanted the product exchanged then he could do so at the nearest Tesco supermarket store.

Read: California: Fast-moving Fire Poses Threat To Homes In Santa Barbara

Read: Gift Ideas: Don't Scratch Your Head For Your Secret Santa At Office This Christmas

Santa gives coal to kids

In another news relating to Christms, Santa Clause gives coal to naughty children.The tradition of giving coal to naughty kids was not always there but only came about at the turn of the 20th Century with 'The Toy-Makers strike, which was written by Ruth Catherine Wood in 1918, she talks about how Santa's elves go on strike and a naughty boy gets a huge doll and a sweet little girl ends up with a lump of coal. The reason Santa Clause gives coal to naughty kids is that Santa Clause comes down chimneys and while looking around he finds lumps of coal and then sticks it in the naughty kid's stockings.