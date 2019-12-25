Man Looking For Missing Dog Heartbroken After Discovering It Was Killed For Trespassing

A heartbreaking piece of news recently came in from Mississippi, in the United States where a pet owner received a ruthless note in his mailbox saying that his dog had been shot dead for trespassing. Chad Stricker's 10-month-old wolf-dog went missing while on her night walk around his 10-acre property. After spending six long days looking for his missing dog, Chad received a note and the collar of his deceased pet.

Heartbreaking story

Chad was heartbroken when he got to know that his missing dog Nymeria had been killed. Chad who is from Pearl River County said that he looked for his dog every day, multiple times. Chad even posted on social media for any information he could get on his dog and also asked his neighbours to provide information if they get any.

However, on December 19, Chad received an anonymous note that read, "I'm sorry to inform you that your dog was shot and killed Saturday night while digging through my garbage. It did not suffer and I did not take pleasure in killing It. There is a county leash law which you should abide by so that I do not have to kill any more of your pets." The note left Chad in tears. Chad went to the police but was told that the leash law in Mississippi allows people to shoot an animal for trespassing.

