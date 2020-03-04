Man Proposes To Girlfriend 30-feet Underwater, Conceals Ring In Shell

A video of a man proposing his girlfriend 30-feet under the Caribbean sea is making rounds on the internet. According to international media reports, Virginia resident Ethan Stdenic popped the question to Morgan Whittaker after planning it for almost five years. In the video, one can see that Ethan had concealed the ring in a shell so that Morgan could find it during the scuba diving excursion.

Ethan pretended to pick something up from the ocean bed before revealing the ring and asking his girlfriend of 10 years to marry him. According to reports, Ethan is a lab administrator and Morgan is a social worker. She immediately nodded yes after he popped the question and the couple then hugged before swimming up to the surface together.

While speaking to the media outlet, Ethan said that five years ago, he has the idea of an 'underwater proposal'. He thought that it would be really 'unique and interesting'. The couple was scuba diving off the Caribbean island of Bonaire with four of their friends.

Ethan had reportedly decided on this particular location as they had gone on their first vacation together to Bonaire. He said that it was a really special trip for them because Morgan had never been out of the country before or flown on a plane. Furthermore, she had also never been scuba diving before and in their vacation together the couple had a great time and made a lot of special memories.

As per reports, the piece of jewellery also features crushed sea glass that Ethan has found on a beach on the island. Ethan further explained that there were a bunch of glass pieces that the couple had also taken home after their first vacation. The couple plan to tie the knot in April this year in front of their friends and family.

Virtual reality proposal

In another one-of-its-kind surprise, a man proposed his girlfriend using virtual reality in Derbyshire, UK. For the proposal, Dean Sharp pre-recorded a video in which he told his girlfriend Kamila Sobczak how much he loved and cared for her. One day after Sobczak returned home with teen daughter Zuzanna from a shopping trip, Sharp asked her to put on the VR headset and watch the video.

While she was engaged in watching the video, oblivious to whatever was happening around her, their friends and relatives arrived and started decorating the place with flowers. As soon as the video ended and she took off the VR goggles, she saw Sharp standing in Tuxedo with a ring. He then got down to his knees and proposed her, international media reported. She then said “Yes.”

