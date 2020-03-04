'Give Back Our Koh-i-Noor': Netizens Suggest Solutions As Queen Finds Crown 'heavy'

The Imperial State Crown is fitted with the Koh-i-Noor diamond, which is one of the largest cut diamonds in the world and worn by the current monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. In a documentary by international broadcaster, the Queen revealed in 2018 that it is not only tricky to balance the crown but is also very hefty and her “neck would break” if she looked down wearing it. Since then, the internet users have started suggesting solutions for this problem and said: “return the Koh-i-Noor”. The crown is fitted with 2868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, and 269 pearls and the Queen opened up about its weight in her 65th-year reign in 2018. While some were also seen sympathising with the 91-year-old's “humble” revelation, others just demanded the “stolen property back”.

Lmao maybe return the kohinoor diamond and other diamonds that you stole from countries y'all invaded. 🙂 — Jinwonu 🌻 (@Jinyaaaaa1) March 4, 2020

I just want you to return the Kohinoor if possible ! — anwesha dutta (@anweshadatta) February 24, 2020

Let the Commons return our Kohinoor Diamond and the total money looted, then meddle in our affairs. — Dewdrop (@Dewdrop59486561) March 4, 2020

She should return the Kohinoor to India it will reduce the weight — MANAS TRIPATHI (@MANASTR95138834) March 4, 2020

She can just pluck off the 'KOHINOOR' from the crown and return it to India it wouldn't break her neck. — Tanay Patel (@_Tan_A) March 4, 2020

Return the Kohinoor Diamond .... Problem Solved !!!!! — Kunal®️ (🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆) (@kunal_paltani) March 3, 2020

India will be delighted to receive the Kohinoor. Glad the burden of the Crown is being discussed. Return all the stolen goods UK. It will lift the burden immensely. — Raosnaps (@raosnaps) March 3, 2020

Return the kohinoor and it’d be a lot lighter x — W⚓️ (@Wkhnage) March 2, 2020

'Sensible Precaution'

Meanwhile, The Queen of England was seen wearing gloves during a ceremony at the Buckingham Palace on March 3. According to reports, the Queen wore the gloves as a precautionary measure against the deadly coronavirus that has affected as many as 60 countries so far. Although, the Buckingham Palace has declined to confirm that it was because of coronavirus, however, many experts say that it was indeed a precaution from the deadly disease.

According to reports and past photographs of Queen at investitures, the long pair of gloves seems to be a new addition to the 93-year-old monarch's accessories collection. Royal watchers are calling it a 'sensible move' by the staff as the Queen is just weeks away from her 94th birthday. But as per reports, an official from the palace has said that the Queen often wears black or white gloves when she meets public or is on a royal visit.

