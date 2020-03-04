The Debate
The Debate
'Give Back Our Koh-i-Noor': Netizens Suggest Solutions As Queen Finds Crown 'heavy'

What’s Viral

Since Queen opened up about the crown being heavy, the internet users have started suggesting solutions for this problem and said: “return the Koh-i-Noor”. 

Koh-i-noor

The Imperial State Crown is fitted with the Koh-i-Noor diamond, which is one of the largest cut diamonds in the world and worn by the current monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. In a documentary by international broadcaster, the Queen revealed in 2018 that it is not only tricky to balance the crown but is also very hefty and her “neck would break” if she looked down wearing it. Since then, the internet users have started suggesting solutions for this problem and said: “return the Koh-i-Noor”. The crown is fitted with 2868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, and 269 pearls and the Queen opened up about its weight in her 65th-year reign in 2018. While some were also seen sympathising with the 91-year-old's “humble” revelation, others just demanded the “stolen property back”. 

'Sensible Precaution'

Meanwhile, The Queen of England was seen wearing gloves during a ceremony at the Buckingham Palace on March 3. According to reports, the Queen wore the gloves as a precautionary measure against the deadly coronavirus that has affected as many as 60 countries so far. Although, the Buckingham Palace has declined to confirm that it was because of coronavirus, however, many experts say that it was indeed a precaution from the deadly disease.  

According to reports and past photographs of Queen at investitures, the long pair of gloves seems to be a new addition to the 93-year-old monarch's accessories collection. Royal watchers are calling it a 'sensible move' by the staff as the Queen is just weeks away from her 94th birthday. But as per reports, an official from the palace has said that the Queen often wears black or white gloves when she meets public or is on a royal visit. 

