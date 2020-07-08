Man Saves Baby Eagle From Drowning In Lake, Netizens Laud The Gesture

A family of three was celebrating July 4 over the weekend when their relaxing boat trip turned into an adventurous rescue mission. While taking to Instagram, Brett Bacon shared a video of him saving a baby eagle from drowning in the middle of Windermere lake in British Columbia. The rescue mission took place when Brett spotted the baby eagle in the lake as it struggled to survive.

In the short clip, one can see Brett leaning off the boat and pulling the eagle from the water while it fluttered. Within moments, he can then be seen holding the baby eagle safely and sitting on the edge of the boat. While his wife can be heard saying ‘You have saved an eagle. It’s crazy,’ at one moment the camera also pans over Brett’s baby son giggling on a seat in the boat. During the struggle to hold the eagle, the gigantic bird even manages to dig its Stalins in Brett’s arm, however, despite the pain, he continues to hold it.

The caption of the post read, “Happy 4th of July. Saved a baby eagle from drowning in the middle of the lake, had to prove to my son I’m cool”.

Netizens praise Brett

Since shared, the clip has been viewed over 2,800 times. With hundreds of comments and nearly 600 likes, netizens couldn’t stop praising the ‘brave man’ for his ‘great flipping job’. While one internet user called Brett the ‘real MVP’, others wrote, “Crazy, brave and humanity are alive. Thank you!! Hope you weren't too scratched up”. One Instagram user added. “Good job Brett! Amazing to see this video and wish we had more human being like this. That Engle will never forget”.

