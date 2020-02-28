France: Man Accidentally Shoots Himself Dead While Trying To Impress Woman

The owner of a bar situated on the outskirts of Paris accidentally shot himself dead while playing Russian roulette in an attempt to impress a woman on February 28. According to the reports, the 47-year-old man was playing with a revolver in his bar in Pierrefitte-sur-Seine located north of the French capital, Paris. He was reportedly trying to impress a woman.

READ: Where Was Tanhaji Shot? These Are The Filming Locations Of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Man accidentally shoots himself to impress woman

The report said that in an attempt to impress the woman he placed a bullet in the revolver, a 357 Magnum, and pulled the cylinder. While doing so, he accidentally killed himself with the first shot in front of the woman. An investigation has been carried out by the police in which the woman reportedly told the investigators that the bar owner had consumed alcohol and drugs.

READ: Police: 3 Fire Shots Into Chicago Store; 1 Dead, 4 Wounded

Meanwhile, in another bizarre incident, a man attempting to carry out a robbery accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to take the gun out of his trousers. The video of the incident has now surfaced on the internet and was captured on the CCTV camera. As per the police, the incident took place in a small town located in West Mexico on December 27 when two men boarded a bus with a plan to rob the passengers.

The CCTV footage shows two men boarding the bus and walking to the backside of the bus. While one of them takes a seat, the other struggles with the gun that is stuck in his pants. As he tries to take out the gun, the weapon accidentally fires and he falls to the ground. It was not clear how badly the man was injured, but they were seen getting off the bus at the next bus station. The local media said that the police is still investigating the matter and it’s not clear if the suspects have been identified.

READ: Police: Airman Shot Himself After Being Shot By Officer

READ: Robber Accidentally Shoots Himself During Burglary Attempt