Where Was Tanhaji Shot? These Are The Filming Locations Of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

The film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is Ajay Devgn's 100th film of his career. The film has made a business of ₹275 crores in India since its release date. The film also features Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in the pivotal roles. The film was declared tax free in Maharashtra. The film was also released in Hindi and Marathi language. Many people highly appreciated the visual effects of the film are would want to find out where Tanhaji was shot. Here are the details of where was Tanhaji Shot.

Also Read: 'Tanhaji' Continues To Stand Tall In The Face Of Other Star-studded Releases In 2020

Also Read: 'Tanhaji' Box Office Collections Have Broken These Four Records | Read Details

Where was Tanhaji shot?

The makers of Tanhaji have released a video about the making of the film. In the video, the director shared his views about his struggles behind making the film a massive success. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was filmed mainly at the Film City in Mumbai. The director said that in the movie, the visual effects have played a major part.

The director also said that making the Sandhan Valley set was the biggest challenge for them. The makers had to create a big 300 feet long set to make it look like the Sandhan Valley. The team of the film also shot some parts at Chitrakoot Ground in Andheri. Some parts of the film were also filmed at Pune.

Film critics and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the box office collections of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He also declared the film a blockbuster. Here are Tanhaji's box office records.

#Tanhaji benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 6

₹ 125 cr: Day 8

₹ 150 cr: Day 10

₹ 175 cr: Day 11

₹ 200 cr: Day 15

₹ 225 cr: Day 18

₹ 250 cr: Day 24

₹ 275 cr: Day 42#India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020

Also Read: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior | Here's What Went Into Making Of The Ajay Devgn Starrer

Also Read: Ajay Devgn’s Net Worth Soars As ‘Tanhaji’ Box Office Collection Breaks Records; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.