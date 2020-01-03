Robber Accidentally Shoots Himself During Burglary Attempt

In a bizarre incident, a man attempting to carry out a robbery accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to take the gun out of his trousers. The video of the incident has now surfaced on the internet and was captured on the CCTV camera. As per the police, the incident took place in a small town located in West Mexico on December 27 when two men boarded a bus with a plan to rob the passengers.

Robber fires himself accidentally

The CCTV footage shows two men boarding the bus and walking to the backside of the bus. While one of them takes a seat, the other struggles with the gun that is stuck in his pants. As he tries to take out the gun, the weapon accidentally fires and he falls to the ground.

It was not clear how badly the man was injured, but they were seen getting off the bus at the next bus station. The local media said that the police is still investigating the matter and it’s not clear if the suspects have been identified.

Another similar incident

In an epic fail, a video of a robber falling face-down on the ground has gone viral on the internet. According to the CCTV footage, the robber was trying to climb over the garden wall in order to break into the house, when he stumbled and fell facedown.

According to reports, the funny incident was captured in Bangkok on December 12. The video showed the burglar climbing over a wall that was apparently 7 feet before slipping and falling down.

After falling down, the robber was lying motionless for a while on the floor before the video showed him using his arm to help himself off the ground. However, the person living inside the house came to know about the robber when she heads her dog barking and saw the man taking the help of the wooden gate before climbing on to the garden wall. The owner then shouted at the suspect who then ran away.

