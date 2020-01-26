Man's Eerie Home Adorned With Artwork Shocks Family After He Passes Away

A man in Merseyside, who reportedly passed away, left his family shocked when they discovered the artistic yet eccentric apartment that he lived in. In what could be said an uncanny but strangely beautiful house that he had rented, the man named Ron Gittins had dented the walls of the house in the artwork.

House with an ordinary look from the street outside

Ron was reportedly renting a ground floor in a Victorian terraced house, Oxton Village, Merseyside that had an ordinary look from the street outside, as per the reports. The family reportedly had never visited the house before whilst Ron was alive. It was their first time entering his abode after he passed away, and they were left aghast at what they witnessed, according to reports.

Excited to visit the incredible #Outsiderart environment created by Ron Gittins that’s been discovered posthumously in Birkenhead #Wirral with @caravangallery Cant wait you see it! pic.twitter.com/EutQdeOkL1 — angelasamata (@Angelasamata) December 28, 2019

The entire place was smeared in creative effigy

Ron’s place was an epitome of modern artwork that was eerie and yet soulful. He had designed a three-meter tall lion at the entrance, behind the door and bull fireplaces, vivid murals and a life-sized papier-mache model of Egyptian queen Cleopatra, reports suggest. The entire place was reportedly smeared in creative effigy, sculptures, and paintings.

Pat Williams, Ron’s older sister, told the media that Ron was a month away from his 80th birthday when he died. She said that her brother had started to behave strangely over the years, and turned up in a thick coat, wellies, a wig and a hat like a character in fiction books on her birthday.

I just found out today the sad passing of my dear friend and tutor Ron Gittins. He was an excellent artist and painted my family. He was inspirational to my journey as an actor. He is mentioned in my book and he will be represented in the film based on my life. pic.twitter.com/41BXmGilqR — Christopher Lee-Power (@christopher_clp) December 14, 2019

She added that while she does not appreciate all his art, she finds the fireplaces unique and incredible. The 82-year-old told the media that Ron was a hyperactive kid who was also extremely creative and made little soldiers out of plasticine from the regiments and countries across the world, paying attention to the keen details in the uniform.

