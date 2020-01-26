Never-seen-before Artifacts From Titanic On Display For First Time At Luxor In Las Vegas

The 'Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition' in Las Vegas, United States has recently unveiled artefacts and items from the Titanic that were never-seen-before. The new artefacts that were put on display help paint a better picture of the 'unsinkable ship'. The artefacts on display are an hourglass, a pair of old leather boots, a case with test tubes and a cosmetics jar with cream, among other items.

The 'unsinkable' ship

Alexander Klingelhofer, Experiential Media Group executive director for collections while talking to local media said that the last time items were salvaged from the Titanic was back in 2004. Klingelhofer's team treats and helps preserve each item that is recovered from the wreckage and then select the items they believe to be compelling for the current audience.

University of Nevada's public history professor, Deirdre Clemente told local media that she believes the main reason people are still fascinated with the Titanic, decades after it sunk in that the Titanic was believed to be an unsinkable ship. The Titanic museum inside the Luxor is the largest museum dedicated to the 'unsinkable ship' in the United States.

The Titanic wreckage to be protected

Recently, it was decided that the RMS Titanic is to be protected under a treaty between the US and UK governments. The international deal gives the government power to grant or deny licenses to those wishing to visit the wreck and remove artefacts. The nod was given by UK's Maritime Minister Nusrat Ghani ahead of a Tuesday visit to Belfast, where the ship was constructed. The agreement was signed by the UK in 2003 to ensure the site of more than 1,500 passengers and crew is preserved and respected.

The Titanic was built by Harland and Wolff in Belfast and sank in 1912 on its maiden voyage from Southampton. The ship sank after colliding with an iceberg in the North Atlantic ocean. UK Maritime Minister Ghani described the agreement as "momentous". She added that the UK will work closely with other North Atlantic countries like Canada and France, which would help "even more protection" to Titanic. The agreement was signed by the UK in 2003 and ratified by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last year.