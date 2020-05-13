Haruki Murakami To Host 'Stay Home Special' Radio Show To Help Japan Forget COVID-19 Blues

Internationally acclaimed writer Haruki Murakami is set to host a special program on the Japanese radio to lift the spirit of the island nation amid the coronavirus lockdown.

According to reports, the 'Stay Home Special' will be aired in Japan on May 22 and in the course of the two-hour show, Murakami will play some of his favorite songs as well as take questions from listeners. The name of the show is inspired by Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike’s recent plea, asking residents to stay at home in a bid to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beating Coronavirus Blues

Haruki Murakami, while promoting the radio show wrote on his webpage, said that he intends to help people forget some of the coronavirus related blues that have been piling up for months now. The Japanese writer owned a small jazz bar in Tokyo before giving it up to pursue a career in literary arts.

Murakami is known for some of the best works of the century such as Sputnik Sweetheart; Kafka on the Shore; Hard-Boiled Wonderland and the End of the World; Norwegian Wood; South of the Border, West of the Sun and has been a popular contender for the Nobel prize in literature among literary enthusiasts.

Coronavirus in Japan

The radio show announcement came as Japanese officials notified that some regions in the country will be allowed to reopen as early as this week if infections remain under control. The initial state of emergency that was announced last month only applied to seven of Japan’s 47 prefectures and was later extended nationwide. It is scheduled to end on May 31.

According to figures by the Worldometer website, Japan has recorded 15,847 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, of which 633 people have lost their lives. As per data, 6,921 cases of infection in the country are currently active, while 267 patients remain under critical condition. However, Japan has also successfully treated 8,293 people to date which gives a ray of hope to many.

