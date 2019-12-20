Miss America 2020: Camille Schrier Wins The Competition With A Science Experiment

A biochemist from Virginia has been named as the winner of Miss America 2020 after giving a live science experiment that is not really a usual thing that the contestants do. Camille Schrier, the biochemist defeated 50 women in order to be crowned at the show’s final in Uncasville, Connecticut. She won a massive amount of $50,000 scholarship and a one-year role as Miss America. She managed to win the judges over by wearing a lab coat along with a chemistry demonstration in the talent show. While giving her acceptance speech she specified that she wanted to "break stereotypes about what it means to be a Miss America in 2020." Read more to know about Camille Schrier being crowned as Miss America 2020.

Camille Schrier crowned as Miss America 2020

Ms Schrier currently has two undergraduate science degrees and is still studying a doctorate in pharmacy at Virginia Commonwealth University. In the coming year, she is also going to be advocating for Mind Your Meds which is a drug safety and prevention programme. It is not shocking to see this as the competition has attempted to re-brand its image since 2018. The makers have gotten rid of their swimwear segment and appearance-based judging criteria. The participants showcase their talents and are interviewed about their passion, intelligence and understanding of the Miss America role. But the viewers are not really fond of that change. Read more to see some fans reacting towards the show's change.

What is happening right now? Why are the judges giving feedback on the responses? What in the America’s Got Talent is going on here? I don’t like it. All the hard work of these girls and they’re getting eliminated like that?! This is awful. #MissAmerica #MissAmerica2020 — Ruby B. Johnson (@Ruby_B_Johnson) December 20, 2019

This feels like the most cheap, homemade, low-budget mess and these women deserve better #MissAmerica pic.twitter.com/G8oote7cQm — Stephanie T. Castro (@steph___castro) December 20, 2019

Is it just me or does this look like a super low-budget version of Miss America in a small basketball arena with the film crew from The Office? #MissAmerica — Hannah Manis (@HanMan0623) December 20, 2019

