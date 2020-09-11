Mauritius Oil Spill: Ship Operator Pledges To Contribute $9.4 Million For Recovery

Japanese operator of the sunk cargo ship that spilled tonnes of oil off the Mauritius coast endangering nearby marine life has pledged to contribute $9.4 million over several years to support measures such as restoration of the environment. Mitsui OSK Lines on September 11 announced to provide long-term contributions to the environment and the society of Mauritius with the support and cooperation of experts and organizations with specialized knowledge of environmental restoration and protection.

The company said that it has sent a 13-member team of MOL employees along with other relief supplies to the site of the accident for the collection and recovery of leaked oil. The company said that it will work closely with the government of Japan to help Mauritius recover as soon as possible. MOL in cooperation with Japan’s Ministry of the Environment will implement several environmental projects over a period of time, which includes the Mangrove protection/nurturing project and the Coral reef recovery project.

"MOL will make donations to several local NGOs and contribute to funds established by public agencies such as those related to the government of Mauritius and the United Nations (UN). It plans to contribute a total of about 100 million Japanese Yen. MOL plans to contribute a total fund of about 1 billion Japanese Yen over several years. MOL continually engages in efforts to resolve the situation in Mauritius and restore the environment in cooperation with authorities in Mauritius and Japan, other concerned parties around the world, and the shipowner," the company said in a statement on Friday.

Mauritius oil spill

A ship operated by MOL named MV Wakashio rammed into a reef off the coast of Mauritius on July 25. The ship was carrying about 3,800 tons of very low sulfur fuel oil and 200 tons of diesel oil from China to Brazil when it ran into a reef in the Indian ocean. The ship had three oil tanks, one of which was already leaking before the vessel split into two pieces on August 15. Cleaning efforts are underway where the oil spill took place with many countries sending in resources for help. Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth declared an environmental emergency as the spill was close to two protected marine ecosystems and the Blue Bay Marine Park reserve.

