Meat Loaf Faces Criticism For Saying Greta Thunberg Is 'brainwashed'

Rest of the World News

The American singer Meat Loaf is being criticised by netizens for saying that teen climate activist Greta Thunberg is 'brainwashed' while talking to media.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
The American singer Meat Loaf is being criticised by netizens for saying that teen climate activist Greta Thunberg is 'brainwashed'. While talking to an international media outlet, the singer with the real name, Marvin Lee Aday also said that he feels sorry for the 16-year-old and further added that climate change is not real. According to Meat Loaf, Thunberg has been 'forced' to believe that what she says is true. However, the people on the internet were seen disagreeing with the singer and mounted harsh criticism on him for being 'uninformed'. 

Read -  Greta Thunberg Changed Her Twitter Username To 'Sharon', Here's Why

Read - Greta Thunberg Marks 17th Birthday With 7-hour Climate Protest

British comedian's 'joke' on Thunberg

British comedian Rosie Jones 'shocked' netizens with her 'inappropriate' joke on teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on The Last Leg on December 31. Jones took the stage to share her thoughts on the 16-year-old and started off saying 'Greta's amazing' and 'what she's doing is brilliant' but goes on to make obscene comments about how 'she needs to live a little'. While the people on the show started laughing and Jones received applause, the people on the internet did not take the 'joke' in the same light and said 'the world is doomed'.  

Read - Rosie Jones Makes 'inappropriate Joke' On Greta Thunberg, Netizens Furious

Read - Greta Thunberg's Father Says Activism Helped His Daughter Fight Depression

Published:
