Meat Loaf Faces Criticism For Saying Greta Thunberg Is 'brainwashed'

The American singer Meat Loaf is being criticised by netizens for saying that teen climate activist Greta Thunberg is 'brainwashed'. While talking to an international media outlet, the singer with the real name, Marvin Lee Aday also said that he feels sorry for the 16-year-old and further added that climate change is not real. According to Meat Loaf, Thunberg has been 'forced' to believe that what she says is true. However, the people on the internet were seen disagreeing with the singer and mounted harsh criticism on him for being 'uninformed'.

Great to see renowned scientist #meatloaf setting everyone straight on climate change, don't worry #australia what you are going through isn't real. — Jacen🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Jacen3) January 5, 2020

I think Meat Loaf has been brainwashed by the fossil fuel industry and its sponsored think tanks into thinking climate change is fake. — Chemiedoktor For Future 💚💙🌍☀🌡 (@chemiedoktor) January 5, 2020

Meatloaf should have been put into a home long ago who is keeping him out on the streets https://t.co/7rIN0ineiS — alex 🐣 (@werewolfseason) January 5, 2020

Meatloaf saying “climate change isn’t real and Greta is brainwashed” while AUSTRALIA IS LITERALLY ON FIRE



I think we know who’s brainwashed here — 🛷ter Manzo (Slater Manzo) (@slatermanzo) January 5, 2020

he was never a true meat loaf anyway, fkn poser — Nervous_agent_McBotski.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇵🇱 (@1707_unsubsribe) January 5, 2020

It’s nice noted climate scientist Meatloaf has finally weighed in... #ShutUp https://t.co/wIkcHYzL45 — jwbigger 🏳️‍🌈 (@jwbigger) January 5, 2020

British comedian's 'joke' on Thunberg

British comedian Rosie Jones 'shocked' netizens with her 'inappropriate' joke on teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on The Last Leg on December 31. Jones took the stage to share her thoughts on the 16-year-old and started off saying 'Greta's amazing' and 'what she's doing is brilliant' but goes on to make obscene comments about how 'she needs to live a little'. While the people on the show started laughing and Jones received applause, the people on the internet did not take the 'joke' in the same light and said 'the world is doomed'.

I don't like Greta, but what Rosie Jones said was bang out of order, sex jokes about 16 year olds ARE NOT okay. — CelestialFlea (@CelestialFlea) January 1, 2020

