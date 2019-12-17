Dog Gets A Home For Christmas After Spending 500 Days In Animal Shelter

Five-year-old dog, Bonita will finally have a home for Christmas after spending 500 days in an animal shelter. The pit bull mix from Niagra Falls, New York has finally got an adopter and her picture has taken the internet by storm. Her Instagram page has already garnered 972 followers in 3 days.

Loved by everyone

Bonita had been staying at an SPCA shelter for nearly a year and a half. In the long span of months, the dog was looked over by many people and it was likely that she would spend her Christmas at the shelter this year as well. It was until December 12, that Ray Kinz adopted her.

Kimberly LaRussa, the event coordinator at the Niagara SPCA, told the international media that everybody loved Bonita. He also said that a lot of the employees were used to seeing her every day and they are all going to sincerely miss her. They were also happy for her as she would now get to be the lady of her new house. While Bonita was leaving the shelter, employees at the shelter formed a human tunnel and threw what looked to be glitter at her. Bonita who could not contain her excitement, jumped high in the air several times. Kinz, who adopted her started an Instagram page where he keeps everyone updated on the pitbull mix’s activities in her new home.

Recently, Helga Carter and her husband from Surrey, British Columbia saved a six-legged pug puppy from being put down by adopting him. Normally breeders put dogs like Lulu down, but she managed to evade her cruel fate. The puppy shot to fame after Helga posted pictures on a Facebook group for dog lovers called Dogspotting, showing off the doggo's incredible extra two hind legs. Helga explained Lulu to be a 'sweet, very calm and affectionate' pug - who just so happens to have six legs.

