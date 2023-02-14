Proteo, a Mexican rescue dog, left for Turkey as a member of a dog squad but emerged as a valiant hero amidst piles of rubble. On Sunday, Mexico’s Defence Ministry said that the brave animal passed away while helping in crucial search and rescue operations after a massive earthquake rattled Turkey.

Paying tribute to Proteo, the ministry said: “Thank you Proteo for your heroic work, you fulfilled the Mexican Army's mission.” “The members of the Mexican Army and Air Force deeply regret the loss of our great companion, the dog 'Proteo', you fulfilled your mission as a member of the Mexican Delegation in the search and rescue of our brothers in Turkey. We are proud of you,” it added, according to The Daily Mail.

While the statement did not clarify under what circumstances the rescue dog died, Mexican media reported that he passed away while searching for survivors stuck under rubble. He had been working for several days, trying to find survivors in areas ravaged by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake and aftershocks.

Mexico's rescue dog squad loses one hero

One serviceman who is also helping in rescue operations told Proteo: “I want to tell you that I am proud of you, because you have always been a strong dog, a dog worker who never gave up.” One image circulating on social media platforms displays the rescue dog lying inside a vehicle with what appears as an IV on one of his legs.

Last week, Mexico despatched a team of several dogs with their handlers to quake-stricken Turkey. Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard called the dogs the “ heart of our rescue team,” and shared a clip of the four-legged crew. The dog squad consisted of Australian Sheepdogs, Labradors, and Belgian Malinois.