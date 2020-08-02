Mexico Reports 9,556 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest Single-day Jump

As the world is struggling with the ongoing health crisis, Mexico reported its largest single-day jump with a record number of new coronavirus cases on August 1, racking up more than 9,000 cases for the first time.

The country’s healthy ministry reported 9,556 fresh cases of the deadly virus, passing the previous peak of 8,458 cases recorded on July 31. The total tally of the country now stands at 434,193. The ministry also reported 784 additional causalities, taking the country’s total death toll to 47,472. Recently, Mexico overtook Britain and became the country with the third-highest coronavirus death toll caused by the ongoing pandemic.

Mexico recorded 688 new deaths on July 31, taking the tally to 46,688, with 424,637 confirmed cases. Mexico has been struggling to combat the spread of the deadly virus. Along with battling a health crisis, the country has also been trying to restart its economy since late May, which in the April-June period shrank by over 17% quarter-on-quarter.

Mexico is right after Brazil as the pandemic hard hits Latin America. Reportedly, the virus has claimed 1,088 lives in Brazil. More than 93,000 people have died in Brazil, the second-hardest hit country by the virus. On July 29, Brazil reopened international air travel, which had been banned since March due to the ongoing pandemic. As per reports, the government said that tourists from all countries could travel to Brazil as long as they have a health insurance.

Current situation in Mexico

Reportedly, the situation in Mexico is far worse than what the records suggest. The government stated the actual number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases. The upsurge in the number of COVID-19 cases has made Latin America an epicentre of the virus. Cases in the region have doubled over the last month to more than 4.7 million.

On July 31, Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that the country will go ahead with the Independence Day celebrations at the Zocalo Square. He further added that the ceremony would be 'social distanced' and all the precautions and regulations will be followed. The September 16 ceremony celebrates a historic call to revolt known as El Grito.

The first coronavirus case in the country was recorded on February 28 and the first death on March 19. Since first emerging in China last December, the virus has spread worldwide. The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-affected countries in the world.

