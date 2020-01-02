The Witcher Spoilers: What Does The Witcher Drink Before He Fights?

The Witcher has been winning hearts since the time it was released on Netflix. The series stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Jodhi May, and Mimi Ndiweni. The show is based on a book series with the same name written by a Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski.

What does The Witcher drink?

The Witcher i.e. Geralt of Rivia is shown to be drinking some concoction from a vial that he keeps with himself before he participates in a fight. Fans who haven't read the series but are watching the show are confused by this since there is no explanation given whatsoever on the show about what Geralt is drinking. Many took to Google or sites like Reddit and Movies Stack Exchange to pose this question and understand the show better. A few fans on these sites answered this doubt.

A fan took it upon themselves to clear all the questions on the potion. The fan said that according to the excerpts from the books, this potion is a mixture of materials that help The Witcher to gain full control over his body. The potion is chiefly made of veratrum, stramonium, hawthorn, and spurge. There are also other ingredients in the potion but they do not have a name in the human language.

Geralt has been drinking this potion since he was a child, hence it is not lethal for him. But, the potion can be fatal for any normal human being. His senses get sharp after drinking the potion. Something like the rustling of the footsteps can be heard by him.

Another potion that The Witcher drinks is a mixture of banewart, monk's hood, and eyebright, which changes the colour of the face into the colour of chalk. His pupils also fill his entire iris. The mixture's benefit is that one can see others' deepest and darkest secrets.

The Witcher is currently streaming on OTT site Netflix. The second season of the show has been announced on the official Twitter of Netflix US. The story of Geralt of Rivia thus continues.

Geralt's adventure is only beginning....



The Witcher has been renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/6iPrUFeujI — Netflix US (@netflix) November 13, 2019

