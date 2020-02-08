Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Signed India's Priced Memento From 2011 WC To Be Auctioned

Ahead of the star-studded Bushfire Relief Game on Sunday, Indian cricket heroes, Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar have each signed a memorable memento from India's priced collection from 2011 winning World Cup which will be auctioned off. The ace all-rounder and the Master Blaster have each signed a stump from the 2011 ICC World Cup quarter-final against Australia which India won on their way to be crowned as the World Champions. The stumps will be auctioned off to the highest bidder as part of the Big Appeal double-header at St Kilda's Junction Oval on Sunday.

A fantastic gesture from @sachin_rt and @YUVSTRONG12, who have put a special piece of Indian sporting history up for auction ahead of the #BigAppeal tomorrow. MORE HERE: https://t.co/wK42XHMWDE pic.twitter.com/xd5hR6A4Yy — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 8, 2020

India's quarter-final triumph in 2011 WC

In the quarter-final which India had won by wickets, skipper Ricky Ponting had notched up a stunning century before his efforts were washed away by Team India's chase. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar had teamed up with Gautam Gambhir, and both of them scored 50s. However, Player of the Series Yuvraj Singh anchored the chase after Gambhir and Tendulkar's departure to take India over the line.

READ | It Was A No-brainer, Says Sachin Tendulkar About Joining Bushfire Charity Game

READ | Ricky Ponting And Brian Lara Sweat It Out In Nets Ahead Of Bushfire Charity Game, Watch

Ponting's XI to take on Gilchrist's XI

Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist will lead their respective sides in the Bushfire Cricket Bash which is set to be played on Sunday at Melbourne's Junction Oval.

The fundraiser game was originally scheduled to be played between Ponting XI and Shane Warne XI on Saturday in Sydney. However, Sydney's wet weather prompted Cricket Australia to reschedule the game to ensure that the best possible pitch and outfield conditions are available for the Big Bash League (BBL) final.

Shane Warne won't be a part of the Bushfire bash now because of his prior commitments. Former Australia cricketers Michael Clarke and Michael Hussey, as well as a number of female stars, will also not be a part of the game. India legend Sachin Tendulkar will attend as coach of the Ricky Ponting XI, while West Indies fast bowling great Courtney Walsh will coach the Adam Gilchrist XI.

The squad for the Bushfire Cricket Bash: Ricky Ponting (Captain), Adam Gilchrist (Captain), Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden, Brian Lara, Shane Watson, Andrew Symonds, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Alex Blackwell, Dan Christian, Nick Riewoldt, Cam Smith Elyse Villani, Luke Hodge.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar To Make A Cameo At The Bushfire Bash Charity Game, To Face Ellyse Perry

READ | Shane Warne Asks For Help In Order To Reach The Bushfire Bash Charity Match