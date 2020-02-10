Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Donate 2011 WC Memorabilia For Auction During Bushfire Bash

The Bushfire Bash turned out to be a great success as the one-off star-studded match raised $7.7 million for Australian bushfire relief efforts. Retired and legendary cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Matthew Hayden, Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting among several others took the field for the benefit game which was aimed at raising funds for the victims of the 2019-20 bushfire season in the country. Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who was coaching Ponting’s XI at the Junction Oval, also picked up his bat and played one over off Ellyse Perry during the the innings break of the game.

Sachin Tendulkar donates special memorabilia for auction during Bushfire Bash

Prior to the match, Indian cricketing heroes Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh both signed memorable mementoes from India’s 2011 World Cup quarter-final game. The ‘Master Blaster’ and the ace all-rounder each signed a stump used in the game in order to auction it off to the highest bidder. Apart from signing the stump, Sachin Tendulkar also signed the bat which he used in his Bushfire Bash’ cameo appearance and put it up for auction.

Oh, this is special! @sachin_rt signed the bat he used in yesterday's Bushfire Bash cameo and it's now up for auction!



Sachin Tendulkar cameo in Bushfire Bash

During the innings break, Ponting’s XI coach Sachin Tendulkar walked out to bat to face an over from Australian women’s all-rounder Ellyse Perry. Much to the spectator’s delight, Sachin Tendulkar walked out to a standing ovation and held a cricket bat after a gap of five-and-a-half years. Off his first ball itself, the right-hander turned back the clock by playing a leg glance towards fine leg for a boundary.

