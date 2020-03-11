Australian Mum Says 'unapologetic' For Buying Toilet Paper In Abundance As She Has 16 Kids

Amidst a toilet paper shortage in Australia due to panic-buying, a mom has decided to stand her ground against those who criticised her for buying a lot of toilet papers. This Australian mother uploaded a post on Facebook saying that she will not apologise for buying the toilet rolls in abundance as she has 16 kids.

The coronavirus outbreak and the fear surrounding it have caused a lot of people in Australia to panic-buy toilet paper. This sudden increase in demand has led to many people having a hard time procuring toilet paper and many supermarket chains introducing a limit on how many rolls a customer can buy.

Jeni Bonell has 16 kids with her husband Ray and lives in Queensland, Australia. On her Facebook post, she claimed that she would not be lectured on how many toilet paper rolls she can buy when people do not understand her circumstances. There is no denying the fact that Jeni who has 16 kids would require a lot of toilet paper, much more than a regular and smaller sized family.

Netizens came out in support

People flooded Jeni's comments section with support after she put up the post, One user said that as long as she was buying the usual amount that she bought for her family then she should not let the people's comments get to her. Another user commented that they could not understand the fascination with toilet paper and why they were gone. A lot of the people in the comments section shared similar stories of being judged in the store for the amount of toilet paper they bought.

One user said that they were buying their normal amount of two packets of 12 rolls for their family of 10 and still got bad looks from the other customers. One user said that they had to buy toilet paper for their relatives and friends because toilet paper was no longer available in their locality.

