'A Very Happy Holi': Australian PM Scott Morrison Greets Indian Diaspora

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on March 10 greeted the Indian diaspora in Australia on the occasion of Holi. As per reports, Morrison said that the festival stands for peace and prosperity and also claimed that the holiday gives an opportunity to share and embrace one's rich traditions.

'Holi ki shubh Kamanayen'

In a video message that was posted on Morrison's Facebook account, he said "I want to wish everyone celebrating the festival of colours a very happy Holi filled with love and joy and peace and prosperity. Holi ki shubh Kamanayen". Morrison added that Holi represents an important time for the Hindus living in Australia.

Read: 'More Together': Facebook Celebrates Holi With A Friendly Advertisement

The Australian Prime Minister also said "Its a joyful welcome to the new season. The festival is one of the most colourful occasions on the multicultural calendar each year which was now being widely celebrated by the broader Australian community,". The Australian Prime Minister also added that holi was a good time for people to understand each other better. Morrison also added that Holi was a joyous celebration of "music and dancing, exchanging of gifts and of course the throwing of the gulal".

Festival of colours

Holi is one of the highly anticipated festivals that everyone looks forward to. Be it the kids or elderly, all look forward to celebrating the festival of colours. It is onsidered to be one of the biggest festivals after Diwali.

Read: Holi Wishes For Family: Greet With Your Near And Dear Ones In Style

One of the major festivals of India, Holi is celebrated with enthusiasm and gaiety on the full moon day in the month of Phalgun which is the month of March as per the Gregorian calendar. Holi festival is celebrated with various names and people of different states follow different traditions. But, what makes Holi so unique and special is the spirit of it which remains the same throughout the country and even across the globe, wherever it is celebrated.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read: Holi 2020: Five Books On The 'Festival Of Colours' To Read This Festive Season

Read: Holi Wishes For Friends: Meetings And Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones