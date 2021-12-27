Myanmar Court Abruptly Postpones Verdict Of Ex-leader Aung San Suu Kyi's Case To Jan 10

A Myanmar court, on Monday, abruptly postponed the verdict related to former leader Aung San Suu Kyi for at least 14 days. The court was hearing on the matter related to the "illegal" possession of walkie-talkies.

In the case listed for hearing on December 27, a legal official familiar with the case said that the pro-democracy leader also imported the radio frequency devices without completing any official procedures. Notably, the walkie-talkies were recovered from the security guard room on the day she was arrested and was later ousted from her post.

As per AP, the lawyers of Aung San Suu Kyi have stated that the radios which were seized from her residence were not in her possession. The lawyers further told the court that the radios were used in her security, however, the court declined to dismiss the charges against her.

On December 6, Aung San Suu Kyi was convicted on two other charges - incitement and violating COVID-19 restrictions. She was sentenced to four year's imprisonment, however, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing reduced the sentence by half.

In separate proceedings, she was accused of violating the Official Secrets Act, which carries a maximum term of 14 years. Meanwhile, the official who spoke to AP on the condition of anonymity said that the court gave no reason for delaying the verdicts until January 10. The legal official revealed how the military junta threatened the court officials about revealing any details about the case.

More about the current situation of Myanmar

It is worth mentioning that Myanmar currently comes under the control of the Junta regime that had ousted the democratically elected government. The Myanmar Junta alleged that there was massive fraud during last year's election - a claim that the independent watchdog refused on several occasions.

Meanwhile, the military takeover was met with massive public protests that resulted in a lethal crackdown by security forces who routinely fire live ammunition into crowds. According to a tally kept by Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, more than 1,400 people have been killed in protests. Despite mounting pressure domestically as well as globally, the Junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, has refused to step down from his post.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP/Shutterstock