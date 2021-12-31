Myanmar: Media Watchdog Urges To Toughen Sanctions On Junta After Journalist Killing

Reporters Without Borders, which works to safeguard the right to freedom of information, condemned the killing of a journalist in Myanmar on Thursday. Also, the international non-profit and non-governmental organisations demanded the international community to toughen its sanctions on Myanmar's military junta. According to the Paris-based NGO, Sai Win Aung - also known as A Sai K - was hit by gunfire on December 25 in Myawaddy, a township in south-eastern Burma on the border with Thailand. He died instantly. Notably, he was the editor of the Federal News Journal. The report said that the senior journalist was covering the artillery attack by the Tatmadaw against members of the People's Defence Force (PDF).

"Sai Wing Aung paid with his life for his determination to provide his fellow citizens with coverage of the terror that the armed forces have been inflicting on Myanmar's population since last February's military coup," said Daniel Bastard, the head of RSF's Asia-Pacific desk, in a statement released on December 29.

"He died like a hero and his fight must not be in vain. We urge the international community to impose new targeted sanctions on members of the ruling junta in order to end the current escalation in terror," he added.

Further, the Reporters Without Borders noted that the senior journalist was not the first one who was killed by the military regime. Earlier, Freelance photographer Soe Naing was also killed by the junta. Notably, he was arrested while he was covering a silent street protest in Yangon, Myanmar's biggest city on December 10. Subsequently, the RSF said he was brutally tortured by the military junta. Later, he succumbed to his injuries on December 14. "A record number of journalists are being detained worldwide at the end of 2021 and that Myanmar has become the world's second-biggest jailer of journalists, after China," said RSF.

Know more about the junta regime

It is worth mentioning that Myanmar currently comes under the control of the Junta regime that had ousted the democratically elected government. The military takeover was met with massive public protests that resulted in a lethal crackdown by security forces who routinely fire live ammunition into crowds. According to a tally kept by Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, more than 1,400 people have been killed in protests. Despite mounting pressure domestically as well as globally, the Junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, has refused to step down from his post.

With inputs from ANI

Image: Twitter/@RSF_inter@/AP