Myanmar Military 'guarantees' New Election And Power Handover, Denies Coup

Myanmar military junta on Tuesday assured that it would hold an election and then hand over power while also denying that the ouster of the elected civilian government was a coup or that the leaders were detained. It also accused the nationwide demonstrators of violence and intimidation who flooded the streets despite the clampdown to demand the immediate release of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

The junta defended its February 1 actions of taking over the power of Southeast Asian nation and arrested Suu Kyi along with others as protesters took to the streets and even as China dismissed rumours spreading on social media that it has assisted with the coup. Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun, the spokesperson for the ruling council, told the junta's first news conference since overthrowing Suu Kyi's government, that "Our objective is to hold an election and hand power to the winning party".

Even though the Myanmar military has not given the exact date for the next general election and has already imposed a state of emergency for one year, Zaw Min Tun informed that junta will not be holding power of the nation for longer period of time. In a nearly two-hour-long press conference that was broadcasted from Southeast Asian nation’s capital, Naypyitaw, live over Facebook, a platform that it has banned, he said, "We guarantee ... that the election will be held".

When Zaw Min Tun was asked about Suu Kyi and Myanmar President’s detention, he dismissed the idea and said that both civilian government leaders were in their homes for their security while the law took its course. Junta spokesperson also said that Myanmar’s foreign policy would not alter and it remained open for business as well as deals that would be upheld.

Aung San Suu Kyi, Win Myint's house arrest extended

Myanmar State Counsellor and a Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint’s detention have been extended until February 17 after both were placed under house arrest on February 1 as military seized the power from the civilian government leaders in an unprecedented coup. Since then, the citizens of the Southeast Asian country have been organising nationwide protests demanding the release of both Suu Kyi and Win Myint with chanting and holding signs that read “free our leader”.

