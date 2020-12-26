Myanmar Navy Commissions UMS Minye Theinkhathu, The Erstwhile INS Sindhuvir

Taking the maritime cooperation one step ahead with India, Myanmar formally commissioned Erstwhile INS Sindhuvir as UMS Minye Theinkhathu into its navy on Saturday. The Submarine was handed over by India to the country in October this year. UMS Minye Theinkhathu is the Kilo-class Submarine named after the ancient warrior of Myanmar. The Commissioning of the Submarine is a landmark in the relationship between India and Myanmar. Indian Envoy to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar also graced the occasion of maritime friendship between India and Myanmar taking a giant leap.

UMS Minye Theinkhathu has a displacement of 3000 tonnes, a maximum diving depth of 300 meters, a top speed of 20 knots, & is able to operate for 45 days. The Kilo Class Submarine presented to Myanmar by India is equipped with 40 km-range wire-guided UGST torpedoes and fitted with 3M-54Klub anti-ship cruise missiles. India had delivered the submarine to Myanmar Navy as part of growing defence cooperation between the two nations. While announcing the delivery of INS Sindhuvir to Myanmar Navy, the MEA has said that cooperation in the maritime domain is a part of India's diverse and enhanced engagement with Myanmar. I

The handling over of the Submarine is in accordance with India's vision of SAGAR – Security and Growth for All in the Region, and also in line with India's commitment to build capacities and self-reliance in all neighbouring countries.

A Kilo Class submarine has a displacement of 3,000 tonnes, a length of 74 metres and a beam of 10 metres. It is manned by a crew of 15 officers and 60 sailors and is equipped with an array of weapons and sensors which enables the submarine to participate in various fleet, tactical and theatre level exercises. Sindhuvir has been modernized by the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Vizag.

Both Navies have close cooperation and the Indian side has been training Myanmese Naval personnel. Last year, Indian and Myanmar naval undertook joint exercises IMNEX 2019 in the Bay of Bengal. Indian Navy is enhancing its power with several new projects and also contributing to the strengthening of diplomatic ties with friendly Navies of the world.

READ | Indian-Sri Lanka Navy Bilateral Maritime Exercise SLINEX-20 To Begin Today

READ | India To Give Myanmar Navy Its First Submarine, Kilo Class INS Sindhuvir