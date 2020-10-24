Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Deployment Of Peacekeepers Being Discussed, Says Armenian FM

On October 23, the Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said that after a humanitarian truce was agreed on by the warring sides of Armenia-Azerbaijan in crisis-torn region of Nagorno-Karabakh, deployment of peacekeepers was on agenda for negotiation talks. Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov had earlier proposed that Russian observers must be deployed to the conflict-ridden Nagorno-Karabakh after Moscow brokered a ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan last week. The proposal was made by Russia’s top diplomat as Moscow feared tensions might flare despite a truce.

According to Ministery of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia's release, Mnatsakanyan in a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged Russia’s efforts for ceasing hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. In a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov, the Armenian Foreign Minister said that Armenia was ready to comply with the implementation of the agreements on the cessation of hostilities. At a state televised presser, Mnatsakanyan agreed to establish a 'sustainable ceasefire' maintained through verification mechanisms and peacekeeping as a primary goal.

”Peacekeepers on the ground is the way in which we need to consolidate [our efforts], address any risks against the sustainability of ceasefire, and that has been a part of the story for a very long time The peacekeeping question is exactly one of the critical questions in our discussions,” news agency ANI quoted the Armenian Foreign Minister as saying.

Humanitarian truce was agreed from this midnight. From 7.20am #Azerbaijan launches large scale offensive operation. Ripping up own commitments again puts on show dishonourable corrupt regime practices of #Baku — Zohrab Mnatsakanyan (@ZMnatsakanyan) October 18, 2020

Five days into the Moscow Joint Statement of 10 October on cessation of fire, and #Azerbaijan continues to torpedo its implementation. With the support & direct involvement of #Turkey and #terrorist fighters they continue large scale war against #Artsakh/#NagornoKarabakh — Zohrab Mnatsakanyan (@ZMnatsakanyan) October 15, 2020

Armenia Foreign Ministry's statement comes after Mnatsakanyan expressed strong concerns over Turkey's expansionist policy in South Caucasus. In a separate meeting with US National Security Advisor Robert O՛Brien, the Armenian Foreign Minister discussed issues of Turkey aiming to turn the Nagorno-Karabakh region into a hotbed of instability “using Azerbaijan as a footing.” He stressed the need for immediate implementation of peacekeeping processes for the cessation of hostilities. Armenia-US ministers agreed on interlocutors for peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as deemed appropriate within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

Furthermore, according to the International Crisis Group, in view of the regular ceasefire violations, and continuing demonization by warring sides, some key prospects of the settlement negotiations will involve withdrawal of the Armenia-backed Nagorno-Karabakh forces from the occupied districts of Azerbaijan, the return of war prisoners and war-displaced civilians, and deployment of international peacekeepers and observers in the tensed region as determined by the internationally sanctioned referendum.

Lavrov stresses Russian military observers

According to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency, Russia’s Lavrov stressed the same, saying, that a peacekeeping force “is needed to observe the ceasefire”. He said the military observers’ deployment shall be initiated in an interview with Russian radio stations. “While it would be absolutely correct if region deployed Russian military observers but the final decision would be up to Baku and Yerevan”, Lavrov said.

(Image Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Armenia)