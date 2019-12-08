Narwhal, The 'unicorn' Puppy With Tail On His Head Gets Adopted

A puppy named Narwhal who was rescued by the founder of the Missouri organization has now been adopted by her. The rescued puppy has a surprising physical feature with a tail on his forehead which makes him extra special. The 10-week old puppy who has a small tail-like growth on his forehead, was adopted by Rochelle Steffen, the founder of Mac's Mission. It is a non-profit dog rescue organization that helps puppies with special needs.
Stephen said last month that they found the adorable light brown dog at a dumpsite in rural Jackson, Missouri where she said hundreds of dogs have been dumped. She added that the puppy had x-rays and a veterinary visit. She added that he is a perfectly healthy puppy with an extra tail on his face. Mac's Mission, the organization told an international media outlet that the dog was found on November 8 with another dog dumped in rural Missouri.
The little puppy is believed to be a dachshund mix and has tan colouring, soft fur, and head shape similar to that of a golden retriever. After a visit to the vet that Narwhal's head-tail doesn't have bones inside and that's why he cannot wag it. The vet that examined the puppy reportedly said that he hasn't seen a dog like Narwhal in his 26 years of experience. The vet further added that the extra tail on the puppy's head is likely a congenital defect. Pictures and videos of Narwhal have gone viral on social media and have also helped spread awareness of the rescue organization's work.
