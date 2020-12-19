NASA, United Nations Pledge To Support Peaceful Uses Of Space Under New Agreement

NASA and the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on December 17, pledging cooperation in areas of science and technology to support peaceful use of outer space. In a statement, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said that the pact allows the UN agency to use NASA’s earth observation data to detect and combat famines, support disaster relief efforts, improve water management and sustainable urban development amongst others. On the other hand, NASA could use the UN agency's uniques position as the only global agency dedicated to space.

As a part of the MoU, both the organisations are planned to leverage NASA’s Artemis programme for UNOOSA’s 'access to space for all' initiative, which offers opportunities for international research. In addendum, they would also design capacity building programmes, particularly for institutions in countries that do not have or are still developing their space capabilities. Lastly, they would also work on public outreach to increase awareness and understanding of global benefits that can result from advancement in knowledge of space.

"We are proud to conclude this historic MOU with NASA. Our partnership will create new opportunities for the global space community, building on UNOOSA’s work helping countries leverage space to improve people’s lives," said UNOOSA Director Simonetta Di Pippo. "NASA’s know-how and capabilities are unique and together we will be able to open doors for all countries, in particular developing ones, to take part in the benefits of the next exciting phase of space exploration and gain new tools to advance sustainable development."

NASA's Artemis Mission

Artemis is a lunar exploration programme designed to establish a sustainable human lunar presence by the end of the decade. The US space agency named the 18 astronauts who will train for its Artemis moon-landing programme. Out of the 18 selected astronauts, half of them are women. Sharing the news on social media, the only Indian-origin astronaut in the programme Raja Chari said that he is "proud" to be a part of the huge NASA team. He also added that the world needs more "explorers and dreamers" to land on Moon.

