AC Odyssey Daughters Of Artemis Quest: Follow This Guide To Complete Quest

In Assassin's Creed Odyssey, The Daughters of Artemis is the starting quest in the "The Goddesses Hunt" questline. The recommended level for being able to successfully complete this quest is level 38. Keep reading to know all the correct steps for this mission.

Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 File Size And Release Date Details Are Finally Revealed

AC Odyssey Daughters of Artemis

Also read | Medal Of Honor Above And Beyond Release Date, Price And System Requirements

To start off, go to Phokis and look for an exclamation point marker in the Sacred Lands of Apollo. Players will quest will start by looking for a woman; she is sitting outside the Temple of Artemis here, near some columns and a tent.

You need to talk to the woman. Eventually, she will explain that she is the leader of the Daughters of Artemis, a group of huntresses who worship Artemis and is in need of a champion.

Daphnae explains that in this world, there are animals that do not belong and need to be eliminated. She requests them to be hunted, and each of the pelts brought to her.

The first is the Kaldonyan boar not far from the temple in Phokis. Run northeast toward the golden question mark on the map. All of the hunts in this questline are marked in this way.

Once the boar has been found, prepare for a tough battle. Dodge the boar's attacks, and get in hits when possible. The hero strike ability is very useful in this one as it packs quite the punch in one hit.

About a quarter of the way through the fight, the boar will summon several other smaller boars. The other boars will have to be defeated, but whether this is done before or after the main hunt doesn't matter. Either get them out of the way while fighting the big boar or do so afterwards.

Once the boars have been defeated, head back to the Temple of Artemis. After a short conversation with Daphnae, the quest will be complete.

AC Odyssey Guide

Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests: Prologue, So It Begins, Debt Collector, An Eye for an Eye, Fancy Guests, Penelope's Shroud, The Big Break.

Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests: Learning the Ropes, Equal Employment Opportunity Program, A Journey into War, The Athenian Treasure Trove, Crumble and Burn, One Man Army, The Athenian Leader, The Final Push, The Wolf of Sparta.

Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests: Onwards to Phokis, The Wolf's Fate, Snake in the Grass, Consulting a Ghost, The Truth Will Out, The Serpent's Lair.

Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests: Memories Awoken, Welcome to Athens, A Venomous Encounter, Escape from Athens, Ostracized, Perikles's Symposium, Drink Up, Oil and Love.

Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests: To Find a Girl, To Help a Girl, Port of Lawlessness, Monger Down, First Do No Harm, The Doctor Will See You Now, The Priests of Asklepios, Enough is Enough, Written in Stone, A Heart for a Head, Speak no Evil, Ashes to Ashes, The Island of Misfortune, Abandoned by Gods, And the Streets Run Red, Athens' Last Hope.

Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests: A Mother's Prayers, Death and Disorder, Quarry Quandary, The Paros Blockade, Unified Front.

Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests: Home Sweet Home, Bully the Bullies, One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch, Delivering a Champion, The Contender, The Long Game, Pankration, To Kill or Not to Kill, White Lies and Blackmail, Gluten-Free, Judge, Jury, Executioner, The Conqueror Part 1 (The Last Fight of Aristaios, The Fall of Deianira, The End of Drakon, The Last Hunt of Nesaia), The Conqueror Part 2 (The Battle of Pylos, A Bloody Feast)

Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests: Doing Time, An Actor's Life For Me, A-Musing Tale, Battle of Amphipolis

Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests: Where it All Began, Dinner in Sparta

Also read | AC Odyssey The Eyes Of Kosmos Locations: Here's A Guide You Must Check Out

Also read | AC Odyssey Fatal Attraction Ainigmata Ostraka Riddle Location And Solution Guide