Kirk Douglas Passed Away But People Are 'thinking Of Natalie Wood', Here's Why

When an actor's name is trending on social media it is either because he or she has done something terribly wrong or they are probably dead. Social media was seeing another such trend when Natalie Wood's name popped up on Twitter's top trending list on February 6. Natalie Wood passed away at the age of 43, but what's interesting is that the Rebel Without a Cause actress died in 1981 and her name started trending just yesterday after fellow Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas passes away.

Natalie-Kirk controversy

People aren't sharing fond memories of Kirk and Natalie, who co-starred together in several films, rather, they are reminding others of the alleged rape that happened in 1954. As per media reports, Douglas allegedly raped Natalie on the pretext of an audition at a Los Angeles hotel when she was just 16-year-old. Netizens were sharing the information of alleged rape on social media after Douglas died of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills, California, on February 5, 2020.

A certain media report suggests that Natalie's sister Lana in 2018 claimed that her sister had been sexually assaulted by a powerful Hollywood legend at 16 when she visited Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles for an audition. Lana did not name the individual but it didn't prevent people from calling out Douglas at Golden Globes Award in 2018 when many #MeToo activists wore black in solidarity with Natalie Wood and to protest against Douglas being honoured at the event. Natalie Wood famously died in 1981 under mysterious circumstances.

I need some more time to think on what to say about Kirk Douglas’ death, but while I think, here is a beautiful photo of Natalie Wood. pic.twitter.com/LyJ9ROtZUO — Lara Gabrielle (@backlotsfilm) February 6, 2020

Kirk Douglas is dead at 103.



Here's your friendly reminder that it has been alleged that he raped a 16 year old Natalie Wood. It was also alleged that he told her, "If you tell anyone it will be the last thing you do." — Jane Praxis 💋 (@JanieGotHerGun) February 5, 2020

Kirk Douglas died.



I won’t speak ill of the dead.



I’ll just say...............................

I’m thinking of Natalie Wood. pic.twitter.com/YecMKK5a64 — Elaine (@rosalita2740) February 5, 2020

kirk douglas has died.



thinking of natalie wood. — rudolph valentino's abs (@cinema_gay) February 5, 2020

