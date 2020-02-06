Hollywood's Golden Era Actor Kirk Douglas Passes Away At 103

Out of the Past actor and star of Hollywood's Golden age, Kirk Douglas passed away at the age of 103. News of the Spartacus actor's death was announced by his son Michael Douglas in an Instagram post on February 5. Hollywood's golden era actor was nominated for the Oscars based on roles he portrayed in three of his films i.e. The Champion, The Bad and the Beautiful and Lust for Life. The actor also served in World War II from 1941-1944.

Michael Douglas announces Kirk's demise on Instagram

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in setting a standard for all of us to aspire to," his son said

"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband," the statement further read.

"Kirk's life was well-lived, and he leaves a legacy in the film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son," he concluded.

Hollywood stalwarts pay tribute

Hollywood stalwarts also paid tribute to the late actor in emotional posts on Twitter

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has passed on today at the age of 103. An Academy Award winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2020

Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry! 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2020

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kirk Douglas. His performance of Ned Land in 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954) anchored the first all live-action feature film at The Walt Disney Studios. Our condolences are with his family and all who cherished his work. pic.twitter.com/Kdi9R5Y0sb — The Walt Disney Family Museum (@WDFMuseum) February 6, 2020

Bravo Kirk Douglas on an incredible life. Thank you for so generously sharing your amazing talent with all of us. The film we made together will always hold a special place in my heart. My love to Anne & your beautiful family. #KirkDouglas — Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) February 5, 2020

KIrk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 5, 2020

Hollywood's Golden Era actor

Kirk Douglas was born to Russian-Jewish immigrants and made his movie debut with a 1946 film titled The Strange Love of Martha Ivers before gaining popularity for his role in Out of the Past. He further went on to star in films such as I Walk Alone, The Vikings, Paths of Glory, Spartacus, Lonely are the brave etc. His production house, Bryna Productions played an important role in developing two of his greatest films Paths of Glory and Spartacus both helmed by Stanley Kubrick.

In the year 1981, he received a Presidential Medal of Freedom by Jimmy Carter. Kirk Douglas made his final silver screen appearance in a 2004 drama movie titled Illusion and last appeared in a 2009 Theatrical production titled Before I Forget at the Culver Theatre, California.

