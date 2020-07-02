Taiwan Advises Citizens To Refrain From Travelling To Hong Kong Over China's Security Law

After opening an office to support the Hong Kong residents fleeing the city over China’s national security law, Taiwan has now advised its citizens to avoid travel to the former British colony. According to international media reports, the Taiwanese government official said on July 2 that the people are advised to refrain from even the unessential transits through Hong Kong, Macau, or China. Deputy head of Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council Chiu Chui-Cheng reportedly told the reporters that country’s de facto consulate in Hong Kong will continue its operations. The official even described the newly-passed law as ‘the most outrageous in history’.

To extend further support to Hong Kong citizens, Taiwan has opened an office on July 1 to help the people leaving the former British colony after China passed the controversial national security law on June 30. According to international media reports, senior Taiwanese minister has said that the country would continue to back the freedom and democracy of the city that comes under China’s rule in ‘One Country, Two Systems’ formula of governance.

Read - Taiwan Offers Fake Boarding Passes To Travel-starved Tourists For Flight Experience

Read - Taiwan President Says China's Security Law Proved 'one Country, Two Systems' Not Viable

Details of national security law

Irrespective of the severe backlash on Asian superpower’s developments in hong Kong, the law would enable punishment of crimes such as secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces with at up to life in prison. While China has argued that the law is to safeguard the nation’s security, critics of the law think it threatens the promised autonomy of the city and increases China’s authority on the residents.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen had reportedly become the first government leader in the world to pledge measures to help the people of Hong Kong who decide to flee the city after China’s recent moves. The head of Taiwan’s China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council Chen Ming-tong reportedly said at the opening of the office at Taipei that it resembles country’s determination to assist the city’s people. According to an international media agency, the office in Taiwan is “an important milestone” for the government to support freedom in Hong Kong.

Read - Taiwan Opens Office To Support People Leaving Hong Kong Over China's National Security Law

Read - Taiwan Becomes First Country To Resume Cruise Travel Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Image Source: AP