Neighbours Come Up With Hilarious Response To Next Door's Christmas Decoration

Neighbours have come up with a perfect way to admit defeat when their next-door have the best Christmas decorations on their street with extravagant Christmas light display. Residents of Morphett Vale, near Adelaide, South Australia captured the multicoloured Christmas light display which had illuminated trees and even light-up kangaroos. The footage shows the multicoloured festive illuminations across the house, lawn, and trees. But passing over this beautiful scene, it moves slowly onto the next house not as bright as the one before but there's a word spelling out the word 'DITTO', with an arrow pointing towards the mesmerizing display next door.

Man uses Christmas decorations to spread awareness

Another man uses his Christmas decorations to spread an important message this year. A man, Christian Roach, 41 who battled testicular cancer has reportedly decorated his house with Christmas lights that reads, 'Check Your Nuts' to raise awareness for the cause. He started feeling pain in his testicles in October 2018. He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in January and after starting treatment for the same he has now been cured. He hails from Trealaw, Rhondda, Wales and decided to decorate his home with a festive light that spelled out 'Check Your Nuts'. He used 750 fairy lights hung up on the railings in front of his house. Roach who is also a father of three children said that he was diagnosed with cancer last Christmas and had no idea. He said that he was getting a hint of something was wrong and could not properly enjoy the festival.

He says the message is important to him

He said that he tried to act very normal but the people did say that something was wrong with him. He added that the message with the lights is very important for him. He said they decorate their house with lights every year and said that it was a joke at first. But his Nicola loved the idea and they went ahead with it. He further added that he had no knowledge of cancer and it is very important to catch it early. He said that if the lights can help just one man then the idea has worked. Christian first felt pain in his testicle when he was at work and shared it with his partner.

