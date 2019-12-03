Man Decorates Home With Christmas Lights That Reads 'Check Your Nuts' After Beating Cancer

A man, Christian Roach, 41 who battled testicular cancer has reportedly decorated his house with Christmas lights that reads, 'Check Your Nuts' to raise awareness for the cause. He started feeling pain in his testicles in October 2018. He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in January and after starting treatment for the same he has now been cured. He hails from Trealaw, Rhondda, Wales and decided to decorate his home with a festive light that spelled out 'Check Your Nuts'. He used 750 fairy lights hung up on the railings in front of his house. Roach who is also a father of three children said that he was diagnosed with cancer last Christmas and had no idea. He said that he was getting a hint of something was wrong and could not properly enjoy the festival.

Message through the lights

He said that he tried to act very normal but the people did say that something was wrong with him. He added that the message with the lights is very important for him. He said they decorate their house with lights every year and said that it was a joke at first. But his Nicola loved the idea and they went ahead with it. He further added that he had no knowledge of cancer and it is very important to catch it early. He said that if the lights can help just one man then the idea has worked. Christian first felt pain in his testicle when he was at work and shared it with his partner.

Christian was upset learning about his cancer

When his symptoms got worse, he was urgently referred to hospital for scans. The next day he was informed that he had cancer. Christian said he was really worried and was disturbed to hear the news. He added that he had never experienced anything like this in his life. After three weeks, he was operated to remove one of his testicles. He said he felt relaxed after he was given the "all clear". Christian said since he put up the lights, a lot of people have been in touch with him asking for advice.

