UK: Neil Gaiman Turns To Twitter For Help As Bookstore Fails To Sell A Single Copy

Petersfield bookstore took to Twitter on January 15 to share the news that for the first time ever they did not sell a single book the whole day. In reaction to their tweet, the local bookstore in England received dozens of orders as the internet came together to do a good deed.

Twitter to the rescue

In the original tweet, Petersfield bookshop shared a picture of their empty book store as well as a humble plea to help and also asked people to visit Abebooks where people could buy books from then at 25 per cent off. The tweet captured a lot of people's attention but most important of all was science fiction author Neil Gaiman who retweeted the bookshop's tweet.

...Tumbleweed...



Not a single book sold today...



£0.00...



We think think this maybe the first time ever...



We know its miserable out but if you'd like to help us out please find our Abebooks offering below, all at 25% off at the moment.... pic.twitter.com/Cn5uhYWw88 — Petersfield Bookshop (@The_PBS) January 14, 2020

What a night! We have been completely overwhelmed in a good way.



We have 1,100 new followers.



We have loads of online book orders.



We have over 300 messages, many asking after books. We will answer all as soon as we can, please bear with us



Thank you all so much! — Petersfield Bookshop (@The_PBS) January 15, 2020

Can we just say thank you @neilhimself this is not the day we thought we were going to have but it's been the best. People are kind and that's something to never forget

This is a small portion of the orders we received overnight and today as a result of the Gaiman bump pic.twitter.com/9qxDx7Ct58 — Petersfield Bookshop (@The_PBS) January 15, 2020

In these dark days it's wonderful to see Twitter doing something good! https://t.co/g0YNPkRsG2 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 16, 2020

The internet answered the bookstore's call and orders came flying in, not only from England but from all over the world!. In fact the bookstore received 1,000 pounds worth of orders overnight.

This is so great! I grew up in P’field in the 80’s/90’s and loves getting lost in your shop, I still have some treasures from there and interesting things I found in the maps and postcard boxes outside 🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️ — Pip Johnson (@purelimejuice) January 15, 2020

Such a lovely story, long may you continue to supply that little piece of magic that is a book. — Jilly G (@MatthewsMum2) January 15, 2020

