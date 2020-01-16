The Debate
UK: Neil Gaiman Turns To Twitter For Help As Bookstore Fails To Sell A Single Copy

Rest of the World News

UK: A book store tweed a picture of their bookstore and told the internet how they did not sell a single book, Twitter responded by flooding them with orders.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
UK

Petersfield bookstore took to Twitter on January 15 to share the news that for the first time ever they did not sell a single book the whole day. In reaction to their tweet, the local bookstore in England received dozens of orders as the internet came together to do a good deed.

Twitter to the rescue

In the original tweet, Petersfield bookshop shared a picture of their empty book store as well as a humble plea to help and also asked people to visit Abebooks where people could buy books from then at 25 per cent off. The tweet captured a lot of people's attention but most important of all was science fiction author Neil Gaiman who retweeted the bookshop's tweet.

The internet answered the bookstore's call and orders came flying in, not only from England but from all over the world!. In fact the bookstore received 1,000 pounds worth of orders overnight.

Published:
COMMENT
DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES