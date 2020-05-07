Nepal PM KP Oli Walks Out Of Secretariat Meeting Abruptly

The Nepal Communist Party's Secretariat meeting on May 6 ended on an uncertain note after Prime Minister KP Oli, who is also the co-chairperson left mid-way owing to health issues. However, media reports suggest that not everything is well within the ruling party as leaders are dissatisfied with the working style of PM Oli, who reportedly has been making decisions on his own without consulting other senior members.

According to reports, the meeting on Wednesday was held to set agendas to be discussed during Thursday's meeting. Prime Minister KP Oli walked out of the meeting abruptly leaving party members stunned. As per reports, the atmosphere was quite heated during the discussion before PM Oli decided to walk out. Co-chair of the party, Pushpa Kamal Dahal went off to discuss with PM about his sudden walk-out.

According to reports, during the last meeting it was decided that the vice-chair of the party, Bamdev Gautam would be sent to the lower house of the parliament at an appropriate time later. The decision was reportedly taken in an effort to end long-standing disputes within the party. As per reports, the Standing Committee meeting that was scheduled to take place on Thursday has been called off for now.

The rift

The rift within the party is over an ordinance that would allow an amendment to the provision of splitting a political party. According to reports, the amendment is supposed to make the splitting process of a political party more effortless by allowing a 40 per cent majority in either parliamentary party or the central committee to split a party. The current law requires a 40 per cent majority in both parliamentary party and the central committee for the splitting of the party in question.

(Image Credit: ANI)

