Nepal's Former PM Baburam Bhattarai To Visit India For Medical Treatment At ILBS Delhi

On Sunday, former Nepal Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai will be visiting India's capital New Delhi for medical treatment after being suspected to have a Neuroendocrine tumour. According to Bhattarai's media advisor Bishowdeep Pandey, the former PM will take a Nepal Airlines Flight and undergo consultation and treatment at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in New Delhi.

While speaking to ANI, Pandey said that he is visiting Delhi after the recommendation of his doctor in Nepal.

"He was in constant follow-up and medical observation at Nidan Hospital in Nepal. He is heading for Delhi on the recommendation of the hospital for further consultation and possible treatment. It has been diagnosed that Bhattari might have a neuroendocrine tumour," Pandey told ANI.

For the medical visit the press advisor himself and the spouse of former Prime Minister, Hishila Yami, will accompany him. In Delhi, Bhattarai will be staying at the Embassy of Nepal in India, his secretariat confirmed.

(With ANI Inputs)