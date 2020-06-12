Congress' Rebel MLA Aditi Singh Quits Party's 'WhatsApp Groups', Hinting At Resignation

In a massive development, Congress' Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh has allegedly quit from the party's WhatsApp groups on Friday, according to sources. The rebel MLA has been suspended from the post of General Secretary of the party's women wing on grounds of indiscipline. The party had already sought her suspension when she attended a special Assembly convened by UP CM Yogi Adityanath in November 2019.

Aditi Singh suspended

Recently, Aditi Singh had been suspended for her Mahila Congress post after she tweeted stating that Priyanka Gandhi's decision to provide 1000 buses was a joke and went on to later praise UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Singh said that it was Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who arranged buses to bring students back home from Kota where they were stranded due to the lockdown. Singh had been criticised for defying the party whip and being the only Congress MLA to be present in the special Assembly convened by Adityanath.

आपदा के वक्त ऐसी निम्न सियासत की क्या जरूरत,एक हजार बसों की सूची भेजी, उसमें भी आधी से ज्यादा बसों का फर्जीवाड़ा, 297 कबाड़ बसें, 98 आटो रिक्शा व एबुंलेंस जैसी गाड़ियां, 68 वाहन बिना कागजात के, ये कैसा क्रूर मजाक है, अगर बसें थीं तो राजस्थान,पंजाब, महाराष्ट्र में क्यूं नहीं लगाई। — Aditi Singh (@AditiSinghRBL) May 20, 2020

Migrant bus controversy

Vadra had arranged 1000 buses to transport migrants walking towards UP, which was accepted by the Yogi government. But after demanding details of the buses and drivers, UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma stated that of the 1000 buses -297 buses did not have fitness certificates, 98 were three-wheelers, cars & ambulances and 68 vehicles did not have any papers. Gandhi slammed UP CM Yogi Adityanath for not allowing 500 buses which were stranded at UP-Delhi border in Ghaziabad, which ultimately had to be turned away due to no permission.

UP's migrant rush

As of June 10, over 22.18 lakh migrant workers have been brought back to the state by 1,643 Shramik Special trains, the highest in the country, a senior state government official said. Moreover, the Uttar Pradesh government instructed all district magistrates to arrange buses for migrant workers, who are found walking on foot, to send them to their homes. The government has also banned the entry of any migrants on foot and trucks in the wake of the three notable tragedies, killing 82 migrants travelling in trucks. The demand for Shramik trains too has reduced with most trains returning empty, as per government.

Meanwhile, the government is currently, preparing a database of their skills of the incoming workers to provide employment to 20 lakh people as per their skills. The government has also suspended 35 labour laws for three years, in a bid to attract investment in the state. The state which has received the highest number of migrants is now insisting that other states will now have to seek their permission to take back the migrants, post-lockdown.

